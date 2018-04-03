MIGUNA has a fake ID that was given to him by KAJWANG! This man will go to Kamiti once he returns from Canada.

Tuesday April 3, 2018 - Immigration Principal Secretary, Gordon Kihalagwa, has said deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has a fake identity card.


Appearing before the National Assembly Security Committee on Tuesday, Kihalangwa said Miguna Miguna will have to follow due processes to get a new ID card as he regularizes his Kenyan citizenship.

“The ID card Miguna has today is an invalid document.”

“Even if he regains his citizenship, he…

