MIGUNA finally deported to Canada after boisterous stay in Dubai! Claims he was poisoned at JKIA but he will be back on….

..started investigations on how he got his Canadian passport back after failing to produce it to the authorities on departure from Kenya and arrival in Dubai," the official said.





The official also revealed that the Kenyan Government will investigate Miguna Miguna after he claimed that its operatives stole his Canadian passport.





"Kenya may also wish to investigate how that passport got back to him after he accused Kenyan authorities of having stolen it from him during a scuffle at JKIA," he said.





Miguna arrived in Ontario, Canada, around 12pm local time and said that he had gone there for specialized treatment.





“Today, I have arrived in Ontario, Canada in order to undergo specialized toxicology tests and medical treatment following my illegal and violent abduction, torture and chemical poisoning by the tyrannical Jubilee regime,” he said





“After my medical treatment abroad I intend to immediately return to Kenya and to continue the struggle for a better and just society that we Kenyans have been yearning for 55 years,” he added





