MIGUNA finally deported to Canada after boisterous stay in Dubai! Claims he was poisoned at JKIA but he will be back on….

Monday April 2, 2018 - Self Proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna has finally been deported to Toronto, Canada, by the UAE Government.





Miguna who was deported from Kenya to Dubai for failing to produce his Canadian passport for stamping was deported on Monday morning and was escorted by a heavy contingent of police from Dubai International Airport.





According a Kenyan Government who is privy to the lawyer’s deportation, Dr Miguna left the airport aboard Air Canada 057 flight after producing his Canadian passport, which he had claimed to have lost during a three-day standoff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.





“UAE authorities have…



