MIDIWO now vows to kill CHEBUKATI and his team and bury them in Uhuru Park for what they did to him and RAILA

MIDIWO now vows to kill CHEBUKATI and his team and bury them in Uhuru Park for what they did to him and RAILANews 13:46
Tuesday April 17, 2018 - Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has called for the resignation of IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.
This follows the resignation of three commissioners yesterday over Chebukati’s lack of leadership qualities.
Speaking yesterday, Midiwo, who is also the first cousin of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, said the exit of IEBC commissioners was long overdue.
He urged the...
Page 1 2