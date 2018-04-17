MIDIWO now vows to kill CHEBUKATI and his team and bury them in Uhuru Park for what they did to him and RAILA

13:46

Tuesday April 17, 2018 - Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has called for the resignation of IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati.


This follows the resignation of three commissioners yesterday over Chebukati’s lack of leadership qualities.

Speaking yesterday, Midiwo, who is also the first cousin of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, said the exit of IEBC commissioners was long overdue.

He urged the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

GOOD NEWS! There is an easier way to play from your phone, have you seen this?

Get 1xBet in your pocket right now! This is the easiest way to play and win! Download the official 1xBet app for iOS and Androi...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno