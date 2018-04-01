Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - Unison SACCO

Unison Sacco Society Limited situated in Laikipia County seeks to fill the following position:
Marketing Manager
1 Post
Minimum Requirement
·         Bachelors Degree in Marketing
·         Diploma in Co-operative management or a business related field will be an added advantage
·         Computer proficiency in computer application, especially in accounting packages and systems
·         Thorough knowledge of the Society’s products and services
·         Knowledge of the operating environment
·         Possession of a clean Driving License will be an added advantage
·         At least Two years’ experience in a similar capacity or banking experience
·         Age; 25-40 years old


ICT Assistant

1 Post
Minimum Requirement
·         Bachelors Degree in IT, BBIT or Computer Science
·         CPA part 1 or business related course will be an added advantage
·         Knowledge of operation of various Sacco software systems
·         Knowledge of Software development and Networking techniques
·         Knowledge of current Database Management Systems
·         Clear demonstration of thorough knowledge of current ICT issues
·         At least Two year experience in the same or related position
·         Age: 25-40 years old
How to Apply
Interested persons to submit their application including copies of the certificates, testimonials, remuneration expectation and telephone contact to;
C.E.O
Unison Sacco Society Limited
P.O Box 414-10400
Nanyuki
Or email hr@unisonsacco.co.ke
Application to reach the said person on or before 21 April 2018.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

   

