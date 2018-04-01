Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - Unison SACCO

Unison Sacco Society Limited situated in Laikipia County seeks to fill the following position:

Marketing Manager

1 Post

Minimum Requirement

· Bachelors Degree in Marketing

· Diploma in Co-operative management or a business related field will be an added advantage

· Computer proficiency in computer application, especially in accounting packages and systems

· Thorough knowledge of the Society’s products and services

· Knowledge of the operating environment

· Possession of a clean Driving License will be an added advantage

· At least Two years’ experience in a similar capacity or banking experience

· Age; 25-40 years old









ICT Assistant

1 Post

Minimum Requirement

· Bachelors Degree in IT, BBIT or Computer Science

· CPA part 1 or business related course will be an added advantage

· Knowledge of operation of various Sacco software systems

· Knowledge of Software development and Networking techniques

· Knowledge of current Database Management Systems

· Clear demonstration of thorough knowledge of current ICT issues

· At least Two year experience in the same or related position

· Age: 25-40 years old

How to Apply

Interested persons to submit their application including copies of the certificates, testimonials, remuneration expectation and telephone contact to;

C.E.O

Unison Sacco Society Limited

P.O Box 414-10400

Nanyuki

Or email hr@unisonsacco.co.ke

Application to reach the said person on or before 21 April 2018.