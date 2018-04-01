Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - Unison SACCO

Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - Unison SACCOJobs and Careers 05:10
Unison Sacco Society Limited situated in Laikipia County seeks to fill the following position:
Marketing Manager
1 Post
Minimum Requirement
· Bachelors Degree in Marketing
· Diploma in Co-operative management or a business related field will be an added advantage
· Computer proficiency in computer application, especially in accounting packages and systems
· Thorough knowledge of the Society’s products and services
· Knowledge of the operating environment
· Possession of a clean Driving License will be an added advantage
· At least Two years’ experience in a similar capacity or banking experience
· Age; 25-40 years old
ICT Assistant
1 Post
Minimum Requirement
· Bachelors Degree in IT, BBIT or Computer Science
· CPA part 1 or business related course will be an added advantage
· Knowledge of operation of various Sacco software systems
· Knowledge of Software development and Networking techniques
· Knowledge of current Database Management Systems
· Clear demonstration of thorough knowledge of current ICT issues
· At least Two year experience in the same or related position
· Age: 25-40 years old
How to Apply
Interested persons to submit their application including copies of the certificates, testimonials, remuneration expectation and telephone contact to;
C.E.O
Unison Sacco Society Limited
P.O Box 414-10400
Nanyuki
Or email hr@unisonsacco.co.ke
Application to reach the said person on or before 21 April 2018.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.