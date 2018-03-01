Microfinance Jobs in Kenya – SACCO

Ukristo Na Ufanisi Wa Angilicana Sacco Ltd, a Christian Deposit Taking SACCO wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of

Accountant

Key Responsibilities

· Preparation of budgets and cash flow projections

· Monthly bank reconciliation

· Preparation of monthly/weekly or periodical financial reports

· Preparation of books of accounts as per the accounting standards

· Assist the Chief Finance Officer to provide oversight of procurement process

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in business related area from a recognized University and CPA (K)

· Two (2) years’ experience at similar level in Deposit Taking Sacco or financial institution,

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with strong organization and planning skills as well as the ability to prioritize tasks and deliver assigned tasks within the set timelines

· Computer proficiency and working with Navision 2016 system will be an added advantage

Application Procedure

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae and details of current remuneration package by 19th April 2018 to: info@skillsglobal.co.ke.









Ukristo Na Ufanisi Wa Angilicana Sacco Ltd, a Christian Deposit Taking SACCO wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the position of Internal Audit Manager

Primary responsibility: Reporting to the Audit Committee of the Board, the primary responsibility will be providing leadership to ensure the achievement of the audit function’s objectives in line SACCO’s strategic objectives.

Key responsibilities

· Formulate and implement internal audit strategies in line with the set business objectives

· Conduct periodic independent assessment on the integrity of business processes, levels of compliance, formulate mitigating strategies and follow through on implementation of solutions.

· Reviewing, evaluating and reporting on adequacy of laid down policies, procedure and controls

· Ensuring that recommendation by the external auditors and relevant authorities are implemented

· Anticipating emerging issues and deciding how best to deal with them

· Preparing relevant reports for the Board as well as Management

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, CPA (K), and ICPAK member

· At least two (2) years audit experience at management level in a financial institution, preferably a deposit taking SACCO

· Innovative, excellent communication, teamwork and interpersonal skills

· Ability to establish priorities, work independently, and must possess skill in using computer skills

Application procedure