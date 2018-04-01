Microfinance Jobs in Kenya - BIMAS

BIMAS Kenya Limited seeks to fill the position of an

Internal Auditor

.

Our mission: BIMAS is the premier Microfinance Institution in Kenya providing responsive, effective, and efficient financial services professionally to the micro and small entrepreneurs.

Vision: To be the leading microfinance institution in Eastern and Southern African Region by 2030.

Reporting to: Chief Executive officer / Board Audit committee

Station: Head Office – Embu with frequent travel to the field offices

Position Scope: The Incumbent is responsible for the timely execution of risk-based internal audits in accordance with the company’s audit plan, as well as assisting with other audit matters and projects.

The successful candidate is also expected to make substantial contributions to the organisation with the other existing Audit team members.

Key responsibilities and skills:

· Ensures compliance with established internal control procedures by examining records, reports, operating practices, and documentation.

· Conduct risk assessment of assigned department or functional area in established/required timeline

· Establish risk-based audit programs

· Completes audit work-papers by documenting audit tests and findings.

· Appraises adequacy of internal control systems by completing audit questionnaires.

· Maintains internal control systems by updating audit programs and questionnaires; recommending new policies and procedures.

· Communicates audit findings by preparing a final report; discussing findings with management and the auditees.

· Prepares special audit and control reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing operating information and trends.

· Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

· Determine compliance with policies and procedures.

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

· Any other duties as assigned by the immediate supervisor

Qualifications, skills and experience:

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance.

· CPA K

· A minimum grade of B in KCSE

· Self-driven and possess the ability to work with minimum supervision

· Aged between 30 and 40 years

· At least 5 years relevant experience a reputable Microfinance/banking institution ( 2 of which should be in a similar position)

· Proficiency in computers is mandatory.

· Ability to analyze and interpret financial statements

· Clear understanding of microfinance/banking industry is an added advantage

· Strong analytical, written/verbal communication, interpersonal, and relationship building skills

· Knowledge of control and risk self-assessment facilitation techniques

· Proper and organized documentation skills and attentive to detail

· Good Presentation Skills

· Knowledge of Central Bank of Kenya Regulatory Rules

· Relevant professional training in risk management with advanced Knowledge on Credit risk assessment approaches and models.

· Good interpersonal & communication skills with excellent customer service.

· A team player with the drive to improve performance.

How to apply

Qualified and interested candidates should CLICK HERE to download and complete our job application form. (This is Mandatory)

All applications should also include;

· 1 page summary outlining prior experience gained in similar engagements

· Detailed and updated Cvs

· Copies of certificates and testimonials

· Daytime telephone and email contacts of 3 professional referees ( one must be an immediate supervisor and or Human resource person of current or last place worked)

· Any other relevant information

Indicate the position as the subject of your email not later than the 13th April 2018.

Addressed to the;

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

P.O. Box 2299

Embu – 60100

Email: recruitment@bimaskenya.com









BIMAS Kenya Limited seeks to fill the position of an Loan Officer .

Reporting to: Branch Managers

Station: Branch offices

Loan Officers Job Responsibilities

· Sustainable growth in accounts of an active clientele base through communication and sales of products and services to enable the branch perform to its expectations.

· Maintenance and growth of a healthy credit portfolio through prudent loan administration, management and compliance with policies, procedures and best practice.

· Preparation and presentation of comprehensive, timely & reliable reports to provide information, aid in decision making and gauge performance of both the officer and the branch

· Preparation and maintenance of records and valuables by ensuring that all the documents are filed and kept in a systematic manner for easier tracking & retrieval.

Qualifications for the Loans Officer Job

· Be 25 years and above

· Be a holder of at least a diploma in co-operative management or its equivalent.

· Have a Minimum of a C plain at KCSE

· Have at least 2 years relevant experience

· Should be willing to ride a motorbike ( those with valid riding licence will have an added advantage)

· Holder of valid certificate of good conduct ( mandatory)

NB: Applications that do not follow the guidelines above will be disqualified and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.