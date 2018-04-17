Men please don’t wear your wallet in the back pocket - It’s not good for your health (PHOTO)

Tuesday, April 17, 2018 -

Millions of guys world over sit on their wallet and they can’t figure why they start experiencing back pain.





This is can trigger chronic pain in your back, hips and shoulders, and set off foot cramps.





Most men sit on their wallets while driving and this can have harmful effects on your back over time.





To put this into perspective, check out this post and act accordingly.





You only have…



