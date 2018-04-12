Meet the world’s S3XI3ST identical twins driving men nuts with their incredible ASS3TS (PHOTOs)

Thursday, April 12, 2018 - They call themselves the double dose twins and they are not only identical, they are s3xy with incredible ass3ts.





The aspiring models have used their dazzling derrieres to make a name for themselves - earning over 1000,000 followers on Instagram.





But they deny their success is due to surgery, saying it’s the result of a dedicated regime that sees them mirroring each other’s lifestyle in hair-splitting detail.





“We make sure we eat the same, exercise the same - everything the same,” said Michelle, who even phones her sister (Miriam) to compare calories when they are apart.





Miriam, who like her sister is single, said: “It’s not hard for us to get attention from guys but it’s hard for them to get attention from us.





"When we are out in a club we get a lot of attention and there will be a lot of double takes of us.”





“Some guys even think they can go after us together, which is so lame.”





“We share most things but we…



