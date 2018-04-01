MAUREEN KERUBO, you were being smashed at a lodging in Ngara, Why cheat on your husband? (PHOTOs Leaked).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 15:51
Tuesday, April 10, 2018-This Kisii lady by the name Maureen Kerubo was cheating on her husband with a man at a lodging in Ngara.
The photos in our possession show Maureen dressing after being given a serious ‘thrashing’ behind her husband’s back.
Ladies, please stay faithful to your husbands and respect your marriages.
Yaani hamuogopi magonjwa.
See photos of Maureen in a lodging enjoying s3x with...
Page 1 2