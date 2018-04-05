MATIANGI was high on some drug with his abuses against MARAGA’s team and he thinks he is a small god - OKIYA OMTATA

, 14:33

Thursday April 5, 2018 - Renowned human rights activist, Okiya Omtata, has slammed Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for attacking the Judiciary.


On Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly’s Security Committee, Matiangi said that there are some evil judicial officers who are colluding with members of the civil society and the opposition to frustrate the Government.

But speaking on Thursday, Omtata said Matiangi was high on drugs when he…

