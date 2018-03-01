MATIANGI offers to help MIGUNA MIGUNA return to Kenya as soon as this afternoon but only under one condition

- Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matangi appeared before a Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Administration on Tuesday where he exonerated the Government from any wrong doing in the first and second deportation of self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna.





However, Matiangi offered hope for the General saying Miguna can easily apply to have his Kenyan citizenship regularized online.





He said Miguna can fill forms online to have his citizenship restored from...



