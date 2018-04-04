MATIANGI now regrets beating and clobbering journalists at JKIA who were covering the drama around MIGUNA

11:14

Wednesday April 4, 2018 - Interior Cabinet Secretary has taken full responsibility for the beating and harassment of journalists at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).


Most journalists who were covering the drama involving the self proclaimed General of National Resistance Movement (NRM), Miguna Miguna, were harassed, beaten and clobbered by the police.

Addressing MPs yesterday, Matiangi admitted that the journalists were unnecessarily harassed and...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno