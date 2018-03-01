MATIANGI is drunk with power and he loves bootlicking UHURU to make him happy - KISII guy rants (VIDEO).

- A Kisii guy has lashed out at Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, saying that he is drunk with power.





According to this guy, Matiangi loves bootlicking Uhuru and he can do anything to please him.





He also lashed out at MPs sitting in the Parliamentary Security Committee for allowing Matiangi to lecture them like babies when he was grilled to answer why he deported Miguna.





Watch this Kisii guy called Okwemwa lash out at Matiangi for being drunk with power.



