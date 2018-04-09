MATIANGI heckled like a dog in his own County of Nyamira for attacking MARAGA! Wants to be their Governor in 2022

Monday April 9, 2018

- Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Dr Fred Matiangi, was forced to cut his speech in Nyansiongo Market

on Sunday

when angry youths heckled him for allegedly attacking Chief Justice David Maraga.





Trouble started when a section of youths accused Matiang'i of belittling Maraga with his persistent attacks towards the Judiciary.





Other residents joined the youth in heckling him even as he struggled to...



