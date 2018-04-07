MATIANGI has no choice but to go to Canada and bring MIGUNA MIGUNA back! Another court order issued

16:18

Saturday April 7, 2018 - The High Court has issued yet another court order that would see Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, and Immigration Permanent Secretary, Gordon Kihalangwa, go all the way to Canada.


They will then beg the National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, Miguna Miguna, to come back to Kenya after deporting him by force.

High Court Judge, Chacha Mwita, ordered Miguna to be produced in court in person in May 18th to face his accusers and...

