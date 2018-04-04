MATIANGI and all despots like UHURU/ RUTO must fall! MIGUNA MIGUNA swears and promises to be back soon

MATIANGI and all despots like UHURU/ RUTO must fall! MIGUNA MIGUNA swears and promises to be back soonNews, Politics 10:46
Wednesday April 4, 2018 - Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has castigated Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for referring to judges as an "evil clique".
On Tuesday, when he appeared before the Parliamentary Security Committee, Matiangi tore into the Judiciary, accusing it of frustrating the Executive.
But sharing his views via social media on Wednesday, Miguna who is currently in Toronto, Canada, said Matiangi disrespected the Judiciary by referring judges as evil men and women.
“Even the…
