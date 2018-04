Massive Recruitment of NGO Field Interviewers in Kenya – APHRC

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) invites applications for field interviewers / monitors for a research project on the effect of engaging cultural institutions and culturally-sensitive facility-based delivery on maternal and newborn health service utilization in Garissa.

This implementation research will be carried out in Garissa County, applying both quantitative and qualitative data collection methods to identify and inform on women who have or have not used specific MNH services in the county.

Be familiar with and proficient in computer use

Available for the entire training and data collection period i.e. 20th April to 31st May 2018

Familiarity and proficiency in using smart phones and / electronic gadgets for quantitative data collection.

Minimum of a first degree in Public Health, Anthropology, Social Sciences or related field from a recognized university

Available for the entire training and data collection period i.e. 20th April to 31st May 2018

Interested candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV with contacts of three referees.

Indicate on the cover letter the specific sub-county where you come from and currently live.

Applications should reach us by close of business Monday 9th April 2018.

Applications can be submitted via e-mail as Word or PDF attachments to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate ‘FIELD INTERVIEWER “AFYA KWA UKOO” PROJECT’ on the subject line of the email

between May and June for the endline evaluation of the ALOT-Change project being implemented in Korogocho and Viwandani.

Complete, edit and submit all assigned interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor on a daily basis.

Take care and keep inventory of all assigned project equipment.

Should have completed secondary education and possess a minimum grade C+ in KCSE.

Be familiar with and proficient in computer applications including use of MS Excel, MS Word and MS PowerPoint.

Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the study.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply to applications@flexi-personnel.com by April 20, 2018.

Please indicate ‘FIELD INTERVIEWER “A LOT-Change” PROJECT’ on the subject line of the email

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.