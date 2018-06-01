Massive Recruitment of Interns in UoE, Kenya

Library Internship



In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour market, University of Eldoret is dedicated in equipping young adults with skills and attitudes needed in today’s complex business world by giving them an exposure of the work place environment. The University of Eldoret is therefore pleased to announce ten (10) Internship vacancies in the following departments for a period of six (6) Months.

Ref: U0E/Intern/LIB/07/2018

Basic Requirements:

· A holder of diploma or first degree from a recognized institution in the following fields: ICT, Finance/Accounting/CPA, Human Resource, Legal Studies/Law, Supply Chain Management/Procurement, Internal Audit, Library Science/Studies, Criminology/ Security Studies.

· Be unemployed Kenyan aged between 20 and 34 years

· Must not have benefited from a similar programme.

· Must have completed training and graduated with documentary proof of qualification (Degree/Diploma Certificate) from a recognized Institution.

Security & Safety Internship

Ref: UOE/Intern/SEC/08/2018

Basic Requirements:

Information, Communication & Technology Internship

Information, Communication & Technology Intern

Ref: UOE/Intern/ICT/01/2018

Qualifications

Finance Internship

Reference Number: UOE/Intern/FIN/02/2018

Basic Requirements:

Human Resource Internship

Ref: UOE/Intern/HR/03/2018

Basic Requirements:

Internal Audit Internship

Ref: U0E/Intern/IA/06/2018

Basic Requirements:

Supply Chain Management Internship

Ref: UOE/Intern/SCM/05/2018

Basic Requirements:

· Must attach certificate of good conduct from National Police Service.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to submit their applications (one copy only) attaching an updated CV, academic & professional qualifications and other supporting documents, clearly indicating the area of study on the subject of the application letter and reference number on the left top corner of the envelope. Send /hand deliver your application to:

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (A&F)

University of Eldoret

P.O Box 1125-30100

ELDORET