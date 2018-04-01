Massive Recruitment in Unilever EA, Nairobi, Kenya

Marketing Lead Foods & Refreshments



Overall responsible for developing the East Africa Brand Marketing Plan and building business partnerships with regional category/brand team as well as customer marketing, finance and supply chain . In addition, the role is responsible for monitoring brand performance and implementing solutions .

Job Summary

· Leads and inspires multi-functional teams to create regional Brand Marketing Plans which builds the brands in key channels and moves the brand equity towards the global vision.

· Leads the development and execution of launch and re-launch plans using funds efficiently to achieve measurable objectives.

· Leads the deployment of communication content in the local market at all relevant consumer and

· shopper touch points.

· Drives performance evaluation of regional support activities and in-store implementation against measurable objectives and relentlessly seeks ways to improve effectiveness of investments.

· Development of a share-growth-oriented marketing & category plan that seizes opportunities in product renovation, pricing strategy, competitor activities, customer/channel (e.g. convenience format, discounter) specific needs

· Represent consumer (insights), brand strategy and product quality requirements on the cross-functional discounter team

· Develop & lead implementation of activation platforms and ideas based on the brand vision plan working with ICF communication teams and agencies for RM, PR, BTL for the brand

· Translate marketing & category plan into a business framework and optimise commercial opportunities (identify threats). Feed into monthly and annual planning processes.

· Develop and implement 12-18 month portfolio roadmap including product range & quality, brand build, value delivery for consumers, pricing & affordability, range extension.

· Pro-actively feed market, category and customer requirements into platform innovation projects

· Champion optimal launch of innovation platform

· Work with communication team to ensure single minded communication message is created in line with the brand building communication plan, consistent with category needs.

· Monitor and review effectiveness of innovation and renovation programme to inform future plans. Ensure continued focus on and support of innovation platforms once launched.

· Management of marketing budgets within agreed targets and align with customer advertising activities.

Key Requirements

· 9+ years’ experience with at least three roles at WL2 in Brand Building, Brand Development, Customer Marketing or Account Management

· Proven experience in developing and implementing effective and integrated Brand Marketing Plans

· Proven project and budget management experience

How to Apply

BCS Territory Manager

Work Level 1E

Based in Kenya

We are on a mission to help people eat healthy and to reduce carbon footprint through the power of plants! If you would like to join us, read on!

Do you know your Kale from your Quinoa or the difference between a Flexitarian to a Regenerative Grazer? We are looking for top talent for an exciting new movement within the Food Industry.

On Friday 15 th December, it was announced that Unilever was to sell the Spreads business to KKR and the transfer of ownership is expected to take place in July 2018. KKR are committed to supporting the business’ growth ambition, whilst continuing to follow Unilever’s responsible sourcing policies, including working towards the goal of sourcing 100 per cent sustainable palm oil by 2019.

Your Main Responsibilities: –

· Ensure ambitious target setting & monitor closely for performance

· Coach the Field Sales force for Performance in relation to the targets set and build a winning spirit within his/her team

· Lead the Field Sales Force by showing the example

· Ensure streamlined implementation of the customer strategy at Point Of Sale to further build market share

· To prepare and lead the Sales Team Meetings with focus on results vs. targets set

· Together with the sales team, to identify & implement actions for closing possible results gaps in the concerned POS when they occur

· Build excellent relationships with the regional/local responsible manager of the concerned Customers

Skills, experience and qualifications: –

· At least 2 to 3 years’ relevant field sales force experience.

· 2 years Brand Building experience is an advantage.

· 2 years of Trade Category Management is an advantage.

Your Personal Power! :-

At BCS we want you to bring your ideas, your motivation and desire to succeed! This part of the role is up to you to complete.

Culture

We are a highly entrepreneurial fast-paced team running a multi-billion Euro business across 60+ countries with the mind-set of a start-up! We are agile, creative, fast-to-market and obsessed with customers and consumers.

If you are an entrepreneur at heart and have a passion for winning, a strong understanding of the CPG business, ad would like to join us, apply and speak to one of our Talent Matchmakers!

How to Apply

Internal Audit Manager

This role has specific responsibilities for Internal Audit in Unilever East Africa including the Plantations. Primary responsibilities include development and execution of Internal Audit plans, partnership and co-ordination of work with Corporate Audit. The role also supports the Business Integrity function by carrying out Investigations requiring Financial Audit & Investigations expertise across the region, including presentation of investigation findings, & following up implementation of remedial actions.

Job Summary

· To plan, prepare, brief and review audits ensuring audit output effectively communicate findings, add value and recommend best practice to business and co-ordinate with Internal Controls, and Corporate Audit in ensuring maximised efficiency of coverage

· To advice management, design and test controls to detect and prevent Fraud in the business by applying judgement on the right balance of control that enables fraud prevention and fast execution in the marketplace.

· To support management in creating a control environment that promotes a positive attitude to risk but a well-controlled business. This involves raising control awareness and skills besides promoting a positive control culture in the East African business

· To review independently and give (quick cycle feedback executed in real time as well as long term improvement feedback executed in subsequent cycles) the management self-assurance processes of Control, Checklists, Sign Offs, Risk Identification and Risk ratings, and other such processes and feed into a continuous improvement cycle of control

· To give independent controls assessment & recommendations to the businesses and functions in the process re-engineering studies that is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations and management control

· To independently review compliance with laws, regulations, Unilever policies, Code of Business principles and other external requirements

Key Requirements

· Qualified Accountant with reputable body (or equivalent)

· 9+ years of experience in Auditing in Manufacturing or FMCG industry (either external or Internal Audit)

· Team leader- great at developing talent

· Strong Influencing Skills

· Incisive analytical ability especially Root Cause Analysis

· Flexible and able to grow into greater Finance function.

How to Apply

Order to Cash & Controls Accountant

Work Level 1D2

Based in Kenya

Your Main Responsibilities: –

· Carries out risk assessment and policy compliance assessment

· Prepare audit scope, audit program for the various process/ functions/ locations

· Carry out Financial Control Assessments

· Carries out audit test in line with the audit program

· Review Sales and Debtors ledger

· Lead the Operational control and audit aspects of the CD Finance

· Maintain accurate overviews of all Customers Trade Terms and ensure that customer finance transactions teams have appropriate accruals for all off-invoice terms

· Support the CD team during the annual customer TTS negotiations, providing financial support and guidance ensuring that AP commitments are met.

· Ensure month end operations/closure is carried out smoothly and be the lead for CD finance in ensuring the end month tasks are delivered on time.

· Suspends, pending closure, customer accounts in the event of non-payment.

· Authorizes re-opening of accounts hitherto closed for payment issues.

Skills, experience and qualifications: –

· 2-3 years financial/ audit experience is desirable

· Accounting graduate/ completed CPA or any other recognized Accounting qualification,

· Good communication skills

· There will be 6 months on the job training which will help the person understand the business and the audit process.

· Intermediate excel and word skills

Your Personal Power! :-

How to Apply

BCS Senior Country Controller Finance

Work Level 2C

Based in Kenya

Your Main Responsibilities: –

· Ensure integrity and control across accrual/payment process.

· Engage with the cluster finance teams to ensure compliance to accounting standards and policies.

· Responsible for managing category budgets (Bought in Cost (BIC) and departmental costs) budgets.

· Key driver of robust resource and budget allocation across categories, marketing development, R&D activities and capital expenditure.

· Challenge inefficiencies and indicate drivers for review.

· Use relevant competitive benchmarks (financials, shadow P&Ls) to identify savings opportunities and/or areas under leveraged.

· Leverage standard performance reporting to enable Brand LT / GCLT to have a 360-degree view of business and hold itself and others accountable for delivery of strategy and performance.

· Actively drive simplification of reporting through use of standard ES reports and tools e.g. MBI, One View.

· Partner with Supply Chain finance to ensure proper understanding of product cost levers and key drivers of manufacturing costs.

· Analyze results and consult Global and Regional finance managers for variances explanations versus forecast.

· Participate in cross Category work streams to drive best practice in key challenge areas such as ROMI, gross margin, sustainability, Digital etc.

Skills, experience and qualifications: –

· Professional qualification in finance or accountancy.

· 9+ years of experience, with at least 5 years in a senior role in finance

· Strong control and analytical mindset.

· Strong people management skills and ability to motivate remote teams.

· Effective Business Partnering.

· Performance Management and business planning.

· Decision Support and Ad Hoc evaluation.

Your Personal Power! :-

How to Apply

BCS Senior Sourcing Unit Controller

Work Level 2B

Based in Kenya

Your Main Responsibilities: –

· Business Partner Kenya Factory teams, re: production direct & indirect costs; WCM; controls. Monitor and Control the factory conversion costs on an on-going basis.

· Control postings in site accounts ensuring validity and classification, plus commentaries.

· Provide variance analysis of actuals versus forecast and PY and deviations are fully understood and recorded.

· To investigate and implement corrective action to ensure that plans and WCM savings are delivered and that processes continually improve.

· Provide support to factory teams, regarding cost control, through regular meetings.

· Maintain cost center structures within SAP.

· Carry out monthly accounts discussions with the Factory managers where variance and Cost of production reports are presented and reviewed.

· Business Partner Logistics & Procurement Operations teams, as well as MSO planning.

· Monthly tracking and reporting Logistics costs and efficiencies.

· Actively manage all risks and opportunities to forecast delivery.

· Own material standard price process and communication.

· Partner with Category teams to advise on innovation projects, VIP projects and all financial matters related to the production line and local Supply Chain decisions.

· Manage all requests for capitalization of finished projects. Finance to lead the process with engineer during quarterly reviews.

· Balance Sheet and P&L integrity (SARBOX control) provide reconciliations and commentary.

Skills, experience and qualifications: –

· Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance, and post graduate accounting qualification beneficial (ACCA/CPA).

· At least 5-8 years of FMCG experience. Previous finance experience in Supply Chain strongly preferred. Other finance experience in Brand (BB or BD), CD Finance and/or FP&R beneficial.

· 5 years minimum Finance business partnering experience.

· Experience in managing Capital projects and supporting team members across different countries.

· Self-starter able to operate independently with no supervision. Ambitious to hit personal targets and standards.

Your Personal Power! :-

How to Apply

Finance Analyst

(Overheads and Brand Management Investment)

Work Level 1B

Based in Kenya

Your Main Responsibilities: –

· Managing and reporting of OVHs and BMI costs

· Ensure correct bookings of costs in P&L as per SCOA

· Forecast working capital

· Support related budget owners

· OC Governance, continuous improvement on rule based journals + controls

· Coordinate OVH + BMI targets with the BU countries

· Provide ad-hoc support to countries within the BU

Skills, experience and qualifications: –

· A very strong academic record

· Excellent understanding of financial metrics and FFG Financial processes

· Very strong track record of delivery in previous Finance roles

· Very strong work ethic, resilience in the face of pressure, good team player, ability to meet multiple stretching deadlines, great communication skills and excellent attention to detail

· Strong analytical bias and Microsoft Excel skills

· PowerPoint capability

Your Personal Power! :-

How to Apply

Customer Development Director

Work Level 2C

Based in Kenya

BCS Customer Development Director East and South East Africa

Your Main Responsibilities: –

· Create One, high performing and integrated CD organization in country in line with principles of go to market organizational model and benchmark targets.

· Deliver on Annual Plan.

· Continuously improve Customer relations (profitability, growth of share, loyalty, satisfaction, etc.)

· Champion Joint Business Planning excellence.

· Champion Consumer / Shopper Insight excellence.

· Develop Regional and Global Customers based on shared Global and Local P&L responsibility to optimize footprint in these customers for total Unilever.

· Champion the turnaround of the country organization into a customer and shopper driven organization.

· Bring Win with Customer programme to live and lead continuous improvement of the capabilities of the CD team.

· Lead pilots of new innovative channels/ ways to get to consumers and bring successful pilots to maturity.

· Represent the company external in industry for a as agreed in regional context.

Skills, experience and qualifications: –

· 15+ years of business experience.

· Strong cross-functional understanding and experience.

· At least two or three leadership roles in Brand building or Customer Development, preferably in both at WL 3

· Proven People Management experience.

· Broad experience and proven track record working in different market conditions, for different customers and at local and regional level

Your Personal Power! :-

How to Apply

Order to Cash & Purchase to Pay Accountant

Work Level ID2

Based in Kenya

Your Main Responsibilities: –

· Partnering Brand Management Investment and Overheads teams with P2P processes

· P2P Metrics – POT (Payment on time), POC (PO Compliance), FPY (First Pass Yield) – working with/ supporting OC with directive to improve metrics

· Approval of urgent/ manual payments

· Query Escalations from business on poor service/ issues after contacting AP helpdesk/ OC/ BCS Agent

· Resolve audit queries which IBM/ OC cannot resolve

· Provide ad-hoc support to countries within the BU

· Manage customer overdues across all customers

· Improve working capital through management of customer payment performance and trade term compliance

· Manage and mitigate bad debt and minimise bad debt provision

· Work with the shared service teams to ensure effective and aligned communication and deliverables are met

· Worked with shared service teams to ensure that accounts are reconciled correctly, customer statements issued in a timely manner

· Work with shared service and other internal functions to ensure that customer claims are placed in a timely manner and support the resolution of deductions on customer accounts

· Ensure accurate and timely month end reporting

· Raise manual accruals for CD trade terms

Skills, experience and qualifications: –

· University Graduate / Qualified accountant (or similar experience)

· Minimum of 3 years’ experience in accounting job

· Strong knowledge of key Finance processes in P2P and T&E area

· Demonstrated track record of excellent service delivery, fast reaction and crisis management

· Proficient in IT (Advanced Excel, Power point, Word and SAP

· Very strong work ethic, resilience in the face of pressure, good team player, ability to meet multiple stretching deadlines, great communication skills and excellent attention to detail

Your Personal Power! :-

How to Apply

BCS Customer Development Operations Manager

Work Level 1E

Based in Kenya

Your Main Responsibilities: –

· Ensure alignment with Trade Strategy by setting the process and contribute to the definition of; National Trade Strategy, Customer Value Assessment, Trade Terms Structure and Coordinate pricing

· Establish business processes & operating guidelines and ensure smooth processes are in place to deliver; Retail Strategy, CD input into S&OP, annual negotiation strategy, set up and structure all CD business meetings and Sales Force Incentives SFI for Field Sales Team

· Maintain and implement supporting tools (legacy CD IT tools as well as new developments); Customer Hierarchy, Sales reporting model, data and Support Customer Service

· Manage and facilitate internal and external CD communications, provide all CD information to Field Sales, other CD roles and other departments

· Identify needs and roll out training programs.

· Manage contracts and execution of merchandising agencies providing in store execution and data measurement.

· Monitor and improve CD Overheads and Manage CD national and local events

Skills, experience and qualifications: –

· Minimum of two to three years working experience within the CD function

· Strong experience in designing and managing processes

· Experience in business planning, project management and customer facing

Your Personal Power! :-

How to Apply