Massive Recruitment in Kenya Pipeline, Nairobi (36 Vacancies)

Technician



JOB GROUP 10 (KPC/ADV/55/2018) – 32 Posts

Operation of Station equipment and monitoring of processes to facilitate efficient movement of products and ensure that pumping operation in the station is carried out safely and in accordance to set procedures and parameters.

Key responsibilities

· Operate the field equipment as may be directed by the Station Controller.

· Monitor product levels in dump tanks and the interceptor as required and arrange for their off-loading as directed by the Station Controller.

· Maintain checks on the field equipment status and good in-house keeping and keep a log in a clear manner.

· Man the station during Telemetry failure.

· Monitor line pressure and pump parameters and liaises with NCC on the same for smooth operations of the line.

· Raise defect notifications to relevant sections to attend to defective equipment.

· Report incidences and unusual events to various levels of authority as appropriate.

· Attend to ESD occurrences.

· Maintain and record shift events in the logbook in clear manner.

· Ensure equipment defect reports are raised to facilitate timely repair.

· Ensure that maintenance and other related activities in Tank Farm and Plant areas are carried out according to laid down safety procedures

· Maintain up to date record of outstanding equipment defect

· Ensure proper housekeeping of plant area

· Participate in products tank draining programme.

· Issue and supervise work permits on equipment maintenance and other maintenance activities

· Initiate and coordinate mainline pigging programmes in liaison with operations engineer.

· Prepare and implement tank and meter calibration programmes

· Take part in Stock Taking activities.

Key Qualifications and experience

· Diploma in any Engineering field from a recognized institution

· Minimum three (3) years relevant experience.

Key competencies

· Ability to acquire knowledge and understanding of KPC System.

· Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills including ability to write reports.

· Flexibility and responsiveness in getting quick understanding of operations issues and the ability to identify with precision the critical factors of a problem at hand.

· Proficiency in computer applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook express including statistical packages.

· Ability to deliver KPC’s articulated vision for change, create a sense of urgency around change and motivates staff to join change efforts.

· Ability to encourage fellow staff to embrace accountability and results oriented selfmanagement rather than direct supervision.









Pilot

JOB GROUP 3 (KPC/ADV/54/2018) – 1 POST

Reporting to the Company Pilot, the Helicopter Pilot will be responsible for provision of air services in support of Management and Company Operations.

The key responsibilities

· Perform aerial right of way patrol, surveillance and sanctioned flying duties by Management.

· Respond to pipeline emergencies.

· Check on maintenance status, fuel requirements and fuel quantities of Helicopter prior to flight and conduct post flight inspections as necessary.

· Prepare flight plans based on weather forecasts and operational Information.

· Fly Company Helicopter in accordance with established operations and safety procedures, including abnormal and emergency situations as prescribed in all the relevant manuals.

· Ensure strict adherence to the Pilot Operating Handbook/Flight Manual and the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations (KCARS) while executing flying duties.

· Support management in provision of air transport as per Company operational requirements.

· Participate in the execution of performance management system and ensure that set targets are aligned with the strategic direction and that they are achieved.

· Participate in the development and implementation of strategies for creating a high performing organizational culture based on transparency, integrity, accountability, performance measurement and results to ensure that programme activities are undertaken on sound management principles and practices.

· Participate in organizational performance reviews and business process improvement programmes as well as undertake special investigations aimed at improving organizational effectiveness.

Key Qualifications & Experiences

· Minimum of five (5) years’ experience in aviation industry as a Pilot.

· KCSE with a mean grade of B (Plain) and above or equivalent.

· Must be a Kenyan citizen with a valid Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Commercial Pilot License (Helicopters).

· A valid Class 1 Medical

· Minimum total flight time of 1000 hours with at least 500Hrs in helicopters

· Minimum 200Hrs on Airbus H125/Eurocopter AS 350

· A Valid Instructor Rating and experience on Aerial Right of Way Patrols will be added advantages.

Key competencies:

· Comprehensive knowledge and understanding of commercial civil aviation including broad knowledge of international and local standards.

· Ability to interpret and apply Civil Aviation policies and procedures.

· Must have good communication skills with excellent abilities to speak, write and understanding of English and aviation language.

· Must be able to make accurate judgments quickly and remain calm in an emergency.

· Ability to maintain professional status and keep abreast of evolving trends in piloting through continuing professional education programmes.

· Demonstrate technical expertise in risk management, quality assurance in aviation industry.

· Ability to deliver Kenya Pipeline Company’s articulated vision for change, create a sense of urgency around change and motivate staff to join change efforts.

· Must be a team player and

· Must have initiative, demonstrate ability to work without supervision and be able to maintain confidentiality









Senior Legal Officer

Senior Legal Officer (Litigation & Compliance) – JOB GROUP 4

(KPC/ADV/50/2018) – 1 POST (Re-Advertisement)

Responsible for assisting the Legal Services Manager in providing technical legal leadership and investigating and enforcing cases of violations against the Company, ensuring compliance with the Company and Statutory requirements by providing legal advice to Management and the Company.

Key responsibilities

· Participate in organizational performance contract reviews and business process improvements aimed at improving organizational effectiveness

· In liaison with the Human Resource Department, ensure Company compliance with Labour laws.

· Participate in Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations between Management and the Union.

· Participate in Disciplinary Committee meetings to review incidents of violations against organizational policy and regulations; handle disputes and recommend appropriate action in line with the law, approved policies, procedures and regulations.

· Review complex, sensitive and high risk legal matters in order to determine which cases pose the greatest threat to the security of the Company

· Provide legal advice and assistance on all aspects of government regulation and prepare opinions and legal interpretations on various matters related to the interpretation of applicable Statutes and Regulations.

· Give guidance to lawyers representing Kenya Pipeline Company in courts of law, tribunals and before quasi-judicial bodies and may negotiate settlements to protect the interests of the Company in contested proceedings.

· Monitor developments in legal research, participate in outreach programs to strengthen corporate governance and improve the quality of service delivery

· Draft legal documents, interpret rulings and monitor implementation of laws and government policies and regulations

· Establish and maintain contractual agreements with externally appointed professional legal firms to provide legal services in cases of civil or criminal litigation involving Kenya Pipeline Company

· Gather evidence in cases involving Kenya Pipeline Company to establish and verify basis for legal proceedings in order to formulate legal defense or to initiate legal action

· Conduct legal research, develop concept papers, prepare legal briefs and opinions as well as develop effective defense strategies, arguments and testimony in preparation for legal proceedings

· Liaise with Attorney General’s Chambers, Registrar General, law enforcement agencies and stakeholders throughout the country in connection with prosecution of offenders and to develop and advance criminal cases when the violation warrants more severe action

· Provide technical leadership to the legal team to develop, implement and evaluate strategic management plans and budgets aimed at improving performance standards and organizational effectiveness.

· Develop and implement strategies for creating a high performing organizational culture based on transparency, integrity, accountability, performance measurement and results to ensure that programme activities are undertaken on so.

Key Competencies

· Comprehensive understanding of commercial law including legal and regulatory framework governing the regulation of Energy sector.

· Strong communication skills and ability to develop proposals, concept papers, position

· papers as well as write reports and prepare relevant publications.

· Flexibility and responsiveness in providing high quality customer service.

· Proficiency in computer applications including word processing, spreadsheets, data base, presentation, email, internet etc.

· Ability to deliver Kenya Pipeline Company’s articulated vision for change, create a sense of urgency around change and motivates staff to join change efforts

· Ability to maintain professional status and keep abreast of evolving legal trends through continuing legal education.

Qualifications & Experience required for appointment

· Minimum of six (6) years relevant experience.

· Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a reputable University.

· Be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

· Be a Commissioner for Oaths

· Be a Notary Public

· Certified Public Secretary (K) will be an added advantage

· Membership to a relevant professional body.









Senior Food & Beverage Supervisor

Senior Food & Beverage Supervisor (KPC/ADV/51/2018)- 1 POST

The purpose of the job is to carry out all duties in a manner as to maintain the standards as specified by management for the department of work as assigned by the superiors. It also promotes the desired work culture around the five core values of trust, integrity, respect one team and service of the center clients.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure the cleaning and preparation of the restaurant, bars, restaurant &conference prior to and after service.

· Ensure that operational procedures are carried out diligently

· To ensure that all the stations to which staffs are allocated are set to standards specified by food and beverage standard operating procedures.

· Must ensure that all food and beverage items consumed are charged and to monitor guest billing and payment.

· Understand all the rates or package charge instructions.

· Be aware of specials or discounts available to guests.

· Monitor departmental staff duty Rota, reporting times and breaks and to ensure that all F&B sections are sufficiently manned.

· Ensure all cash sales from F&B outlets are remitted as per regulations and that sales summaries are done.

· Ensure that F&B orders are taken correctly and on time.

· Be aware of conference set ups and catering arrangements for conferences.

· Responsible for the control of all operating equipment in service areas.

· To ensure that mis- en place is not only prepared correctly at the beginning of service but also sufficient for usage during the entire service time, still maintaining the standards as specified by F&B standard operating procedures.

· to enforce exceptional hygiene and safety standards in the food and beverage sections

· To assist and help fellow employees when needed putting in mind that flexibility in the work place is not only required but expected.

· Answers both external and internal telephone calls in accordance to the hotel telephone handling standards.

· To participate in any training / development schemes as required by management.

· Adhere and enforce hotel health and safety policy and procedures.

· Be conversant with short and long term marketing promotions and participate in marketing the hotel facilities and attractions.

· Adhere to the hotel operational standards and efficiency, courtesy and high standards of service at all times.

· Portray a pleasant personality and positive attitude at all times

· Facilitate and promote interdepartmental relationships

· Should not perform duties under the influence of any narcotics or banned drugs which have a negative influence on performance.

· Report any equipment failures and pass any maintenance information to the center manager.

· Perform any other duties and projects as may be assigned from time to time.

Key competencies

· Good command of spoken and written English

· Computer Literate

· Interpersonal skills

· Communication skills

· Team player

· Leadership skills

· Proactive, positive and independent

· Attentive to fine details and analytical

· Diplomatic

Qualifications & Experience required for appointment

· Bachelor’s degree in hotel management from a recognized institution

· Must have worked as a Food & Beverage Manager in a busy five (5) star hotel

· Must have experience in service industry administration









Executive Chef

(KPC/ADV/52/2018) – 1 POST

The purpose of the job is to carry out all duties in a manner as to maintain the standards as specified by management for the department of work as assigned by the superiors. It also promotes the desired work culture around the five core values of trust, integrity, respect one team and service of the center clients.

Key responsibilities

· Daily preparation of the market lists and make store room requisitions and to replenish used stocks and conduct routine stock counts in the kitchen.

· Ensure continuous menu planning and development and ensure food is dispensed within the shortest time as per expectations.

· Responsible for the maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness in work areas and be the HACCP champion in the kitchen by effective and efficient cleaning and preparation of the kitchen production areas prior to during and after production as per the HACCP standards.

· Ensure that operational procedures are carried out diligently and that all the stations to which staffs are allocated are set to standards specified by food and beverage standard operating procedures.

· Formulate menus to cater for the different guests’ requirement and ensure that all costs of food production at all outlets are controlled as per regulations.

· Must ensure that all food and beverage items consumed are charged and to monitor guest billing and payment and all cash sales from F&B outlets are remitted as per regulations and that sales summaries are done as per regulations.

· Understand all the rates or package charge instructions and specials or discounts available to guests and is responsible for all transactions in the work station.

· Prepare monitor kitchen staff duty Rota, reporting times and breaks and to ensure that all food production sections are sufficiently manned.

· Responsible for quality inspection of all perishables receivable at the stores

· Responsible for the control of all operating equipment in their particular operational areas and liaise with the repairs and maintenance to ensure any repairs and maintenance is undertaken on time.

· Ensure that mis- en place is not only prepared correctly at the beginning of service but also sufficient for usage during the entire service time, still maintaining the standards as specified by F&B standard operating procedures.

· Assist and help fellow employees when needed putting in mind that flexibility in the work place is not only required but expected.

· Answer both external and internal telephone calls in accordance to the hotel telephone handling standards.

· Participate in any training / development schemes as required by management.

· Adhere and enforce hotel health and safety policy and procedures.

· Be conversant with short and long term marketing promotions and participate in marketing the hotel facilities and attractions.

· Adhere to the hotel operational standards and efficiency, courtesy and high standards of service at all times.

· Portray a pleasant personality and positive attitude at all times

· Facilitate and promote interdepartmental relationships

· Should not perform duties under the influence of any narcotics or banned drugs which have a negative influence on performance.

· Responsible for the control of all operating equipment in production areas and report any equipment failures and pass any maintenance information to the head F&B Supervisor and the center manager.

· Perform any other duties and projects as may be assigned from time to time.

Key Competencies

· Interpersonal skills

· Communication skills

· Team player

· Leadership skills

· Proactive, positive and independent

· Attentive to fine details

Qualifications & Experience Required

· Diploma in Food Production from Kenya Utalii College

· Possession of a Bachelor’s degree in Food Production will be an added advantage

· Minimum (5) year experience in the hospitality industry and three (3) years’ must have been as an Executive Chef Position or equivalent in a busy food production environment

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates should apply in confidence indicating the Job Reference No. on both the application and envelope and send to the address below enclosing CVs with full details of education background, professional qualifications and attach copies of certificates, relevant testimonials and National ID. Applications may be deposited at our Head Office, Kenpipe Plaza, and ground floor in the APPLICATION BOX or posted to:

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR,

Kenya Pipeline Company Limited,

P.O. Box 73442- 00200

NAIROBI.

All applications should be received not later than 5.00pm on Tuesday 17th April 2018.

Kenya Pipeline Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.