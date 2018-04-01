Massive Recruitment by Sasini, Kenya

Sasini seeks to recruit a qualified, well-experienced and self-driven individual to fill the following vacant position at the Company’s EPZ Park based in Kiambu County.

Factory Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the General Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Oversee all factory operations including planning of production activities, meetings and work schedules

b) Oversee all materials movement from receiving raw material through the operations processes up to finished goods storage and shipment

c) Manage, evaluate and maintain factory processing machinery to ensure productivity and minimal downtime

d) Plan daily, weekly and monthly production schedules and oversee the execution by factory staff

e) Maintain records and compliance with various government agencies including NEMA, KEBS, etc. to ensure the company is always in good operating standards.

f) Preparation, monitoring and controlling the factory budgets

g) Prepare and submit periodic production reports and periodic updates and plans to the management

h) Manage factory human resource (recruitment, training and development, performance management)

i) Ensure safety & health measures are maintained within the factory at all times

Qualifications & Experiences

a) Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture / Agribusiness or Business related field

b) At least 5 years relevant experience in agri-processing machines and maintenance

c) Good working knowledge of OSHA and EPA regulations

d) Good leadership, managerial and communication skills

e) Proven ability to train, coach and mentor employees in productivity and safety standards.

f) Knowledge of EPZ positions

g) Experience in Nuts processing will be an added advantage









Quality Assurance Manager

Duties & Responsibilities

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Devising and establishing a company’s quality procedures, standards and specifications;

b) Developing and reviewing the Quality management system (Quality manual, HACCP Manual)

c) Adherence to audit standards, technical compliance and customer specifications.

d) Reviewing customer requirements and making sure they are met;

e) Working with field manager to establish quality requirements from external suppliers

f) Setting standards for quality as well as health and safety

g) Setting up and maintaining controls and documentation procedures

h) Making sure that manufacturing or production processes meet international and national standards;

i) Defining quality procedures in conjunction with operating staff

j) Handling customer service (Key quality parameters)

k) Recording, analyzing and distributing statistical information

Qualifications & Experiences

a) Bachelor’s degree in Food Science and Technology or related field from a recognized University

b) At least 5 years’ relevant experience in macadamia processing company

c) Demonstrate thorough knowledge of food processing, food safety standards and certifications

d) Good Leadership & managerial skills and ability to work with minimum supervision.

e) Good numerical skills and an understanding of statistics









Quality Supervisor

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Quality Assurance Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Receive nuts into the factory

b) Quality checks and control of the nuts received

c) Liaise with the field officers on quality standards maintenance

d) Document movement of nuts into the factory

e) Prepare the nuts for processing

f) Adherence to policies and procedures.

g) Ensure compliance with Occupational Health and Safety requirements at all times.

Qualifications & Experiences

a) Diploma in Food Science or related field from a recognized institution

b) At 4 year experience as a Quality Officer in a busy Macadamia enterprise

c) Good knowledge of food processing and certification procedures

d) Good communication skills and a team player









Field Officers

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Provide excellent leadership of the nut collection center

b) Sourcing of raw nuts

c) Control quality of nuts

d) Coordinate procurement logistics in the field

e) Creating, expanding and maintaining the company relations with suppliers and producers.

f) Implementing targets set by management on estimated produce to be procured.

Qualifications & Experiences

a) Have a minimum of a Diploma in food science or Agricultural related field

b) At least 3 years of relevant experience in a macadamia enterprise

c) Good knowledge in food processing

d) Familiar with macadamia nuts growing regions within the country

e) Good communication skills and a team player

f) Experience in riding is an added advantage









Finance & Administration Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting functionally to the Group Financial Controller and administratively to the General Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Leading in the preparation of management and financial accounts and provision of financial information to end users for business decision making

b) Managing and coordinating working capital to ensure adequacy and optimization of working capital components

c) Managing and coordinating the budgetary process for the business and financial forecast

d) Managing treasury activities for the business

e) Leading and Managing tax planning and compliance in line with company policies and statutory requirements

f) Ensuring compliance with regulatory reporting requirements, international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and International Accounting Standards (IAS). and other regulatory requirements.

g) Managing payroll policies, processes and procedures in line with guidelines and cycle

h) Implements and advices on the financial systems, procedures, policies for quality and expense control and administrative system.

i) Fixed Assets Management

Qualifications & Experiences

a) Bachelor’s Degree in finance / accounting options

b) CPA (K) and ICPAK membership

c) MBA (Finance) added advantage

d) At least 5 years of relevant experience in manufacturing (experience in Nut processing field is an added advantage

e) Knowledge of EPZ Operations

f) Experience in ERP Systems









Management Accountant

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Finance and Administration Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Preparing monthly management account and other reports

b) Debtors and creditors maintenance

c) Bank/Cash book maintenance

d) Preparing annual budgets and costings of the products

e) Management of stocks and stores

f) Tax records maintenance and filing of returns

g) Fixed Assets register maintenance

h) Outgrowers maintenance

Qualifications & Experiences

a) Bachelors Degree in finance / accounting options

b) CPA(K)

c) At least 3 years of relevant experience in manufacturing (experience in Nut processing field is an added advantage)

d) Knowledge of EPZ Operations

e) Experience in ERP Systems









Customs Clearance & Documentation Clerk

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Factory Manager, the successful candidate will be tasked with the following:

a) Review and identify the customs documentation requirements

b) Review and process the different type of customs documents required for export and stamping procedures

c) Ensure that all documentations required by the authorities are submitted promptly to ensure timely clearance of the products and correctly recorded in the customs office as well as the factory system

d) Verification of shipping documents and orders for export

e) Calculating and processing levies to be paid to various regulatory bodies

f) Arrange for timely payment of government levies

g) Advise management on export restrictions, tariff systems, insurance, bonds requirements and all other customs related matters.

h) Arrange transportation and warehousing of the nuts for export

j) Ensure good working relationship with customs authorities and other stakeholders in the industry

Qualifications & Experiences

a) A Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Logistics or related field

b) Computer Operations proficiency

c) At least 3 years of relevant experience

d) Must be conversation with Customs clearance procedures as well as documentation requirements

e) Good interpersonal relations, communication skills and possess a high level of honesty, integrity and confidentiality

f) Accounting knowledge /qualification will be an added advantage

