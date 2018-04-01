Massive Recruitment by Safaricom, Nairobi (Many Internship Opportunities)

M-Pesa Product & Services Internship





Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following Internship opportunity in the M-PESA Product and Services Management Department within the Financial Services Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Manager – M-PESA Product Development, the position holder will be tasked to manage creditors within the credit platform M-PESA Bloom while in line with the divisional objectives of driving payments.

Responsibilities

· Explain to customers the different types of loans and credit options that are available, as well as the terms of those services.

· Review and update credit and loan files.

· Handle customer complaints and take appropriate action to resolve them. Third line support.

· Stay abreast of new types of loans and other financial services and products in order to better meet customers’ needs.

· Negotiate payment arrangements with customers who have delinquent loans.

· Prepare reports to send to customers whose accounts are delinquent, and forward irreconcilable accounts for collector action

· Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

· Enabling technological implementation of loan origination and management systems including defining scope and overseeing UAT and deployment

· Working with Lenders to design underwriting policy.

· Work handy with lenders, platform owners and create mutual business relationship.

· Work with merchants, agents who are behind on their payments for current loans and help them avoid defaulting on the loans.

· Act as a liaison between the merchant, Agents, consumer and the lending institution

· Obtain and compile copies of loan applicants’ credit histories, corporate financial statements, and other financial information

Requirements

· A currently Ongoing Undergraduate Student in Business Administration from a recognized University

· Project Management skills are an added advantage

· Attention to detail with good organizational, planning, report writing and presentation skills.

· Good interpersonal skills and experience in partner management

· Proactive, confident, energetic with the ability to work under pressure, to tight schedules/deadlines and monitor and follow up on all actions taken.

· A highly motivated person with a positive attitude towards work, innovative, creative, results oriented with excellent analytical skills.

· Interest in sales/product/underwriting would be preferred (with NBFC/Bank/Fintech)

· Interest in launching a digital product/platform would be preferred

Additional Details

Note This Is A 3 Month Internship Opportunity

· As part of the interview process external candidates should prepare the following documentation which will be required at a later stage based on your performance in the interviews.

· An updated CV with contacts of three referees, 2 who must be professional and must have supervised you at some point, the other referee can be a colleague in the same professional field.

· Kenyan Certificate of Good Conduct (Less than 1 year old) or a receipt of the same from the CID pending release of the hardcopy document.

· Clearance certificate from a reputable Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

· Request of Internship (official document) from the University or Transcripts

· Copy of your National ID/Passport

Senior Officer Technical Regulations

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Regulatory & Public Policy Department within the Corporate Affairs Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Principal Officer – Spectrum, the position holder will be responsible for supporting technical regulatory engagements on all matters involving Spectrum, Numbering, Quality of Service, Network Redundancy, Resilience and Diversity and Type Approvals.

Responsibilities

· Ensure all assigned spot frequencies in the databases are within set regulatory requirements

· Monitoring and reporting of data update for all the radio base transmitters

· Coordination and follow up of applications of frequency assignment

· Support coordination and preparation of compliance returns

· Support Spectrum audits

· Support technical direction for spectrum monitoring in collaboration with the technical team

· Support the Regulator in QoS and Inspection of facilities Audits

· Facilitate communication to relevant regulatory authorities regarding Network Interference and other Technical regulation disputes

· Participation in GSM spectrum and Technical standard formulation in SDO forums and ICT policy forums

· Follow up numbering resources requests by stakeholders from the commission and support technical implementation of local Interconnection

Requirements

· B.Sc. (Electrical Engineering), BSc of Engineering with specialization in microwave and telecommunications or Telecommunications Engineering/IT

· 2 years post qualification experience in telecommunications industry of which experience in mobile cellular sector is an added advantage

Customer Experience Executive

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following 6 months Fixed Term contract vacancy within the Regional Sales and Operations Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Retail Center Manager, the position holder will deliver high quality customer experience in our Retail Care Desk touch point and deliver market intelligence through customer feedback and interactions.

Responsibilities

· To offer high quality customer experience to all our customers

· To manage and resolve customer complaints.

· To provide customers with products and service information by clearly explaining procedures, providing solutions and relevant information.

· To identify and escalate priority issues and where necessary, follow up customer concerns.

· To document all customer interaction information according to standard operating procedures.

· To ensure accurate and timely filing of all presented customer documentation.

· To maintain and improve quality results by adhering to standards and guidelines and recommending improved procedures.

Requirements

· Degree/Diploma in any business related field.

· Experience working with Safaricom business partners will be considered as added advantage.

· Experience with mobile phone vendors will be highly advantageous

· 1 year Sales Experience in a retail environment

· Excellent understanding of Safaricom products & Services.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills coupled with good listening and critical reasoning skills.

· Great service attitude towards customer satisfaction

· Demonstrate ability to handle pressure and perform duties well to completion

· Demonstrate ability to be a team player, working to achieve own and team targets

Additional Details

· Successful candidates should be ready to work in any part of the country

M-PESA Bulk Payments





Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following job rotation vacancy in the Product Management Department within the Financial Services Division. In keeping with our current business needs,we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Snr Manager – M-PESA Bulk Payments, the position holder will Develop and maintain a strong working relationship with key sections/departments. (EBU CBU, COPs and Regional Operations to deliver M-PESA KPIs and find ways to improve B2C performance, from acquisition and retention perspective. The role analyses opportunity within current defined verticals and recommends execution plan. This role will also be responsible for regional B2C lead generation, management, scoring and closure assisted by respective regional managers.

Responsibilities

· The Holders work centers on spear heading growth, adoption and retention of B2C partner’s in terms of Transactions Volume, Value and Revenue for all regions across the country.

· The holder will work with the M-PESA Marketing to identify areas of opportunity to improve the Bulk Payments performance from both a short term and long term revenue perspective.

· The holder will also act as liaison with Enterprise and Regional Operations to find ways to improve B2C performance, from acquisition and retention perspective.

· Work closely with Enterprise & Regional Operations team to identify possible B2C leads in all regions.

· Use data gathered to recommend product improvement or other channels, or to plan new roll-out.

· Work with M-PESA Marketing to design customer surveys aimed at measuring and improving service delivery.

· Assist in carrying out detailed field research visits periodically, to determine product performance and implementation quality.

· Develop and maintain a strong working relationship with key sections/departments.

· Actively participate in project deliverables as assigned, to ensure seamless integration.

· Analyze the sales trends for the product, using the various systems and tracking tools.

· Level of impact of the retention campaigns

· Maintain feedback to relevant sections.

· 100% accuracy in all reports submitted

· Status report as per agreed SLA

· Ad hoc report as per agreement

Requirements

· Degree in Business Administration

· At least 4-5 years working experience in a trade marketing/ territory management/sales management/product support or management.

· Knowledge in Sales and Marketing is an added advantage

· Highly results and performance oriented

· Excellent team player with good management skills.

· Excellent Negotiation/Influencing and Presentation skills

Additional Details

· Demonstrated record of developing and implementing a successful Go to Market (GTM) Plan.

Resource Centre Internship

Location: Nairobi,KE

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following Internship Opportunity in Talent Management and Capability within the Resources Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Officer Resource Center Operations, the position holder will provide support in the management of the resource center including acquisition, accessioning, processing, classifying, cataloguing and shelving of resource center materials. To provide resource center patrons with relevant information and services regarding current and future resources

Responsibilities

· Manages the Resource Centre daily operations – acquisition, accessioning, classification, cataloguing

· Display Management- Layout and organization of the collection on the shelves according to classification number

· Circulation- Ensure safe and timely delivery and return of resources to the staff in outer offices and /or in field while monitoring costs

· Library Resources and User Database maintenance

· Resource Centre Reporting

Requirements

· A currently Ongoing Undergraduate Student in Library Information Science from a recognized University

· Experience in Library System management will be an added advantage

· Good communication skills (written & spoken English)

· Excellent organization skills

· Team player

Additional Details

· PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS INTERNSHIP POSITION WILL BE BASED IN THIKA TOWN

· NOTE THIS IS A 3 MONTH INTERNSHIP OPPORTUNITY

As part of the interview process external candidates should prepare the following documentation which will be required at a later stage based on your performance in the interviews.

· An updated CV with contacts of three referees, 2 who must be professional and must have supervised you at some point, the other referee can be a colleague in the same professional field.

· Kenyan Certificate of Good Conduct (Less than 1 year old) or a receipt of the same from the CID pending release of the hardcopy document.

· Clearance certificate from a reputable Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

· University Degree Certificate/ Letter of Completion from University in case you have not received your degree certificate.

· Copy of your National ID/Passport

Finance Operations Internship

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following Internship Opportunity in the Finance Operations Department. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

The main aim of the internship is to give the interns an opportunity to experience and work in the real corporate environment.

Responsibilities

· Posting and verification of invoices.

· Timely preparation of payments for approval.

· Reconciliation of supplier statements with GL.

· Daily validation of invoices posted on iSupplier and initiating them for approval.

· Reconcile on a daily basis the sales done through retail shops and invoice and receipts interfaced in ERP and follow up on any reconciling differences

· Assist in internal control checks with the shops through surprise counts.

· Attend and document all issues raised on the finance dealer’s desk and prepare a daily report on issues identified, resolved and escalated.

Requirements

· MUST be on-going Bachelor’s degree students in Finance, Accounting, or any business related course;

· Must have professional accounting qualifications CPA Part II or ACCA;

· Have proven interpersonal skills;

· Excellent communication and written skills;

· Good organizational skills;

· Knowledge of MS office packages (MS Excel & Word