Massive Recruitment by Lafayette Resources, Kenya

Chief Information Officer (CIO)



The Chief Information Officer (CIO) is the most senior Executive in the organization responsible for the information technology and computer systems that support the organization’s goals.

We are supporting our client to find an experienced CIO to oversee the use of Information technology (IT), and to devise the Bank’s IT strategy and ensure that all systems necessary to support its operations and objectives are in place.

An excellent CIO must have a solid IT background and consistently keep up-to-date with advancements of the field. Apart from their education and experience, they must have every quality of a leader and a strong strategic and business acumen.

The goal is to ensure that information technology adds the maximum value to the organization so as to facilitate the success of our client’s business.

This is a highly specialized role, at the Senior level (C Suite)

If you are ready to make a significant career move, then read further

You are meticulous and precise with an innate dynamism to solve problems, you like challenging tasks and have the ability to perform a variety of activities

You prefer freshness, and inventive ideas and work that involves change, variety and excitement, you have an innate tendency toward creativity and always seeks to achieve accuracy and perfection

Responsibilities

· Set objectives and strategies for the IT department

· Select and implement suitable technology to streamline all internal operations and help optimize their strategic benefits

· Communicate with bank’s board, CEO and business executives and translate business objective into IT activities and priorities. Establish and direct the strategic and tactical goals, policies, and procedures for the information technology department.

· Design and customize technological systems and platforms to improve customer experience,

· Plan the implementation of new systems and projects and provide guidance to IT professionals and other staff within the organization

· Participate in vendor contract negotiations, and approve purchases of technological equipment and software and establish partnerships with IT providers,

· Oversee the technological infrastructure (networks and computer systems) in the organization to ensure optimal performance

· Direct and organize IT-related projects

· Monitor changes or advancements in technology to discover ways the company can gain competitive advantage

· Analyze the costs, value and risks of information technology to advise management and suggest actions

Qualifications

· 15+ years professional work experience in a similar role, 8 of which should be in senior Management

· Excellent knowledge of IT systems and infrastructure

· Background in designing/developing IT systems and planning IT implementation

· BSc/BA in computer science, engineering or relevant field

· MSc/MA will be preferred

· Solid understanding of data analysis, budgeting and business operations

· Superior analytical and problem-solving capabilities

· A strong strategic and business mindset

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills

· Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities









Chief Risk Officer Banking

The Chief Risk Officer (CRO) is the Executive accountable for enabling the efficient and effective governance of significant risks, and related opportunities, to the business and its various segments.

Our Client considers the CRO position very critical and strategic. This role is constantly evolving, and as the company adopts new technologies, the CRO must keep up and govern information security, protect against fraud and guard Intellectual property; they must develop internal controls and oversee internal audits, so that threats from within and without can be identified before they result in regulatory issues

Risks are commonly categorized as strategic, reputational, operational, financial, or compliance-related. The CRO is accountable to the senior leadership, the CEO and the Board for enabling the business to balance risk and reward.

This is a highly specialized role, at the Senior level (C Suite)

Are you ready to make a significant career move?

The Job, what is expected of you

You are highly reliable, very disciplined and precise, and also have the ability to evaluate facts in a logical and systematic way.

You are able to think through problems, issues and assignments thoroughly, and with a great deal of depth and attention to detail. You are diligent and inquisitive, are usually curious and likes to understand the real causes of problems. You are analytical with a keen eye for detail, and you endeavor to do your job perfectly.

You have respect for order and structure, and will follow policies, guidelines and rules closely, as well as protocol.

Responsibilities

· You will be responsible for the bank’s risk management operations, including managing, identifying, evaluating, reporting and overseeing the risks externally and internally to the organization and will work diligently with senior management such as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

· You will work to ensure that the bank is compliant with all the regulatory framework

· You will manage the process for developing risk policies and procedures, risk limits and approval authorities. You will regularly review procedural issues

· You will Lead the implementation of all aspects of the risk function, including implementation of processes, tools and systems to identify, assess, measure, manage, monitor and report risks

Qualifications

· You need to have a minimum of 15 year professional work experience in a similar role, banking sector is a must have, and 8 years should be in senior Management

· A recognized university degree is necessary, if you’ve gone further to a Masters degree level, we will look at you favourably

· This being a C suite role, you need to have been exposed to interaction with senior management and board of directors

· You will need to demonstrate that you are highly structured, detail oriented, rules oriented, decisive, analytical and investigative









Group Chief Finance Officer

Are you a Finance Professional who is ready to take a most significant career move?

Then this Opportunity will definitely grab your attention

The Group Chief Financial Officer is a key member of the Executive Management team, and reports to the CEO and the Board.

The CFO will assume a strategic role in the overall management of the company. The CFO will have primary day-to-day responsibility for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the group of companies. This will include direct responsibility for accounting, finance, forecasting, strategic planning, job costing, legal, property management, deal analysis and negotiations, investor relationships and partnership compliance and private and institutional financing.

This is a highly demanding C Suite role in the Banking sector, that requires a seasoned finance leader and professional.

Let’s look at the Job, what is expected of you

You are a good abstract and conceptual thinker and an introspective person who will thoroughly think through issues and problems, and enjoys confronting and solving complex problems

You are highly reliable, very disciplined and precise and has the ability to evaluate facts in a logical and systematic way, are logical and analytical in your approach to issues. You have a strong tendency towards management and towards specialization

Responsibilities

· Provides leadership in the development for the continuous evaluation of short and long-term strategic financial objectives.

· Ensure credibility of Finance group by providing timely and accurate analysis of budgets, financial trends and forecasts.

· Take hands-on lead position of developing, implementing, and maintaining a comprehensive job cost system.

· Direct and oversee all aspects of the Finance & Accounting functions of the organization and subsidiaries

· Evaluates and advises on the impact of long range planning, introduction of new programs/ strategies and regulatory action.

· Establish and maintain strong relationships with senior executives so as to identify their needs and seek full range of business solutions.

· Provide executive management with advice on the financial implications of business activities.

· Manage processes for financial forecasting, budgets and consolidation and reporting for the group

· Provide recommendations to strategically enhance financial performance and business opportunities.

· Ensure that effective internal controls are in place and ensure compliance with GAAP and applicable regulatory laws and rules for financial and tax reporting.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

· An MBA will place you in a highly favourable position

· Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA)K

· 15+ years’ experience in progressively responsible financial leadership roles, preferably you have worked in any of the top 5 accounting firms at a senior level

· Strong interpersonal skills, ability to communicate and manage well at all levels of the organization and with staff at different locations is essential.

· Strong problem solving and creative skills and the ability to exercise sound judgment and make decisions based on accurate and timely analyses.

· High level of integrity and dependability with a strong sense of urgency and results-orientation.









Head of Derivatives Sales

Do you know Derivatives, have you traded or sold them? If not, then this hot career opportunity is not for you. If yes, then read on.

Our client is clear on one thing. They will be taking the Leadership Position in Treasury Derivative Sales in Africa in less than 3 years. That’s a clear Vision.

Do you want to be part of that Vision, really have it in you to take charge of this journey and help your new employer achieve this milestone?

Are you Imaginative and creative in your approach to achieving goals; are you motivated by competitive environments and situations that allow you to bring out your best?

Would you describe yourself as a “ Outstanding in Sales’’, with ability to persuade and build powerful internal and external relationships, that inspire buy-in from all the stake holders. You have a sense of urgency and impatient desire to produce results. You are energetic, take initiative and push your team to work faster, and deliver results, in a motivating environment.

The Job, what is expected of you

Our Client only hires the best; those who have outstanding go getter attitudes, and entrepreneurial mindset

The New Head of Derivatives has a challenging and exciting opportunity of setting up a treasury sales desk, lead a team that will grow the derivative clients portfolio, and own the vision of making this bank number one in treasury derivatives sales in AFRICA

Responsibilities

· You will design operational policies, build a strong clientele, and build liaison with other key functions including corporate banking relationship managers in identifying and selling derivative products to clients.

· You will meet your budgets, and it will be more exciting to see you surpass your targets on a regular.

· Legal Compliance is important, so you will need to liaise with compliance, market risk and credit risk departments to ensure that the bank does not miss-sale derivative products to clients.

· You will bring fresh ideas in leadership and innovation, that will indeed bring the vision of your employer to life.

Qualifications

· This is a Senior Position, so indeed you require a University degree; you must be great in Sales; Experience of trading in Derivative Markets is fundamental, experience of 6 years and above will definitely give you an edge









Human Resources Business Partner

We are looking for an experienced and exceptionally talented Human Resources Professional to fill the position of Human Resources Business Partner, whose key role is to ensure that all human resources (HR) operations are carried on smoothly and effectively within all the countries in the region. The person will be responsible for providing sound advice to senior management on all Human Capital related subjects.

Responsibilities

· As the human resources Business Partner, you must find organizational solutions for problem areas such as staffing and health and safety needs. You must also coordinate the other members of your team to ensure a uniform front.

· You will promote and implement Human Resource values by planning and managing HR programs, directing staff, Leading in the development and implementation of the HR Strategy in Talent Management, Employee Relations, Benefits design and management while being the lead HR business partner for the leadership team and line management in the region.

· You will ensure that HR needs of the company are being met and are aligned with all business objectives and the business strategic plan.

· You will need an excellent understanding of how your organisation operates, its business requirements and commercial objectives. You’ll work very closely with all heads of business units and all the departments, and provide an information resource for both employees and senior management.

· Technical advice and services to the CEO and all regional heads of business

· Compensation and Benefits

· Employee Relations

· Staff Welfare

Qualifications

· At least 7year+ professional work experience as a Human Resource professional, 5 of which should be at a senior or similar position

· MUST have extensive experience in the Banking sector

· A bachelor’s degree from a Recognized University

· A Master degree or MBA is and added advantage

· Higher or post graduate diploma in HRM

· HR practicing certificate from IHRM or any other recognized institution

Competences

· Outstanding commercial and strategic business insight

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Demonstrated leadership and people management capabilities

· Diplomatic and negotiation skills

· Tact, and the ability to deal with difficult situations

· Numerical and budgeting skills

· Knowledge of Kenyan labour laws employment legislation for East African countries









Talent Manager HR

We are looking for an experienced and exceptionally talented Human Resources Professional to fill the position of Talent Manager whose key role is to manage and coordinate organization-wide efforts to ensure that performance management (PM) and quality improvement (QI) programs are developed and managed using a data-driven focus that sets priorities for improvements aligned to ongoing strategic imperatives.

Responsibilities

· Provide professional expertise and support in the design, development and implementation of the talent review process that is required to achieve business goals and results in the creation of an internal bench of top talent.

· Collect, analyze and maintain data gathered to inform targeted leadership development (e.g., succession planning).

· Participate in organizational strategic planning and provide leadership for PM and QI policy development.

· Research and assist in the development of PM training programs that focus on enabling the workforce to achieve improvements with priority organizational concerns.

· Serve as a business partner with hiring managers to develop effective sourcing and recruitment strategies that result in client satisfaction. Develop effective relationships within the organization and the hiring community to have influence and impact the recruiting process and hiring.

· Develop, initiate and maintain effective programs for workforce retention, promotion and succession planning.

· Manage the maintenance and execution of the performance management system, including current job descriptions, standards of performance and performance evaluation instruments.

· Create and maintain an environment of equal employment opportunity, diversity and competitive advantage in support of the company’s diversity and inclusion strategic plan.

· Conduct presentations and training.

· Ensure that organization-wide talent management and PM initiatives are focused and aligned on improving operational and program efficiencies and effectiveness.

· Recruit full-time, part-time, temporary, contractual and intern personnel. Manage full life cycle recruitment (post, source, prescreen, schedule, background, references, offer, onboarding, etc.). Complete hiring process within defined metrics to minimize overall time-to-start. Develop appropriate marketing strategies, define roles and responsibilities of hiring team, and develop service-level agreements to ensure an effective and efficient recruitment lifecycle while minimizing cost-per-hire.

Qualifications

· At least 7year+ professional work experience as a Human Resource professional, 5 of which should be at a similar position

· MUST have extensive experience in the Banking sector

· A bachelor’s degree from a Recognized University

· Higher or post graduate diploma in HRM

· HR practicing certificate from IHRM or any other recognized institution

Competences

· Outstanding commercial and strategic business insight

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Demonstrated leadership and people management capabilities

· Knowledge of Kenyan labour laws employment legislation for East African countries

How to Apply

If this opportunity excites you, and you meet all the parameters defined above, then we would like to talk to you urgently.