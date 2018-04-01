Massive Recruitment by Kenya Red Cross

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations. The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.



The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Addiction Counsellors

Position Title: Addiction Counsellors (3 positions)

Reporting to: Clinical Officer In Charge

Job Location: Lamu

Job Summary:

Under the supervision of the clinical officer in charge, the addiction counsellor is part of the case management team and is responsible for Completing substance abuse and dependency assessments and evaluations of people who seek treatment at the center.

Key Responsibilities

· Provides individual and group substance abuse treatment for clients.

· Participates as a member of the case management team, attending weekly meetings, and updating case managers on client progress and making recommendations for future treatment needs.

· Ensures that record maintenance requirements are met in accordance with program and oversight guidelines,

· Coordinates, schedules and presents educational programs for clients.

· Responds to clients in mental health crisis and coordinates referrals.

· Assists in the development and implementation of policies and procedures as they relate to treatment and educational programs.

· Maintains clinical records and writes relapse prevention plans and case file note

· Preparing and implementing counselling plan by providing quality counselling sessions for the client and their family/caregivers in the frame of therapy.

· Assessing the need of support group activities, activity sessions; planning, developing and executing these accordingly.

· Collaborating closely with the medical staff and social worker and referring clients to them according to clients’ needs

· Identifying clients requiring advanced psychological assessment and care and referring such clients to appropriate professionals

· Providing psycho-education sessions for clients, their families and community members when needed

· Observing all ethical aspects and client confidentiality at all times

· Ensuring complete documentation of all cases; provide reports monthly and analysis of clinic data quarterly

· To provide support to vulnerable individuals/children/families with protection concerns in the process of psychosocial support and case management.

· To directly work with other community workers on response activities.

· Plan, design and monitor the overall implementation plan (weekly and monthly) of the rehabilitation process

· Develop trust, tolerance and co-operation among community members through peer – led focus groups discussions and awareness sessions;

· Facilitate the participation of all the clients to the planned activities held at the center, (Youth, women, elderly, minority members, people with disabilities etc.).

· Prepare and submit activity progress reports including weekly and monthly reports

· Contribute to the development of project proposal, concept notes & sector publications

· Communicate regularly with the clinical officer in charge for updates on achievements and challenges

· Carry out any other additional duties as may be assigned by Clinical Officer in Charge.

Minimum Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Counselling, Psychology or other related field.

· Over two (2) years relevant experience gained in a busy organizational setup.

· Experience in addiction management is an added advantage.

Desired Competencies

· The Counsellor is an individual that can be able to assist clients and promote wellbeing and recovery.

· Experienced and skilled individual in counselling and psychology

· Good knowledge of the work of the Red Cross in Kenya

· Good Knowledge of programmes and Projects in addiction management with the ability to diagnose problems and identify and drive appropriate solutions.

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to Influence and interface with senior members of the business/Society

· Well-developed organizational and planning skills

· Self-motivation and strong team spirit

· Dynamic personality and ability to work under pressure

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· Ability to effectively multitask.

· Ability to effectively handle and manage interpersonal conflict.

· Integrity, emotional intelligence and objectivity.

· Be highly respectful towards all KRCS staff and stakeholders.

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, email and utilization of the internet.









Clinical Officer in Charge

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Clinical officer In Charge

Reporting to: Facility In Charge

Job Location: Lamu

Reporting to the Facility in Charge, the clinical office in-charge has the overall responsibility for the planning of PHC, deployment and management of clinical officer staff in the rehab with the supervision and oversight of the facility in charge.

Key Responsibilities:

· Formulate clinical division department goals, objectives and intervention strategies.

· Ensure that all department activities are implemented as outlined in objectives highlighted are met.

· Planning and organizing adequate coverage by clinical officers at the rehab and during outreaches.

· Ensure all clinical officers follow guidelines and protocols in their management of patients.

· Overall responsible for the day-to-day running of the department including clinical assessment and management of patients.

· Provide technical and administration work guidelines in collaboration with the facility in charge.

· Attend and participate in Continuous Medical Education (CME) sessions

· Coordinate the Submission of weekly reports of generated by the clinical department to the HIS officer.

· Represent KRCS at all relevant coordination forums and meetings as delegated

· Technical and administrative supervision of all clinical officers’ department staff.

· Planning and formulating leave plan of the clinical officers as outlined.

Minimum Qualifications

· Higher Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery (Mental Health and Psychiatry) from a recognized educational institution

· Registered with the Clinical Officers Council and has a current practicing license

· At least 2 years’ experience working in a complex, multifaceted medical establishment.

Desired Competencies

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· Ability to effectively multitask.

· Excellent organizational skills

· A strong sense of ethics including the ability to appropriately handle confidential information.

· Excellent (written and oral) communication and excellent interpersonal skills with an attention to detail.

· Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Integrity, emotional intelligence and objectivity.

· Be highly respectful towards all KRCS staff and stakeholders.

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

· Experience of working in a rehabilitation center is an added advantage

· Strong communication skills: oral, written and presentation skills.

· Should be a team player and culturally sensitive.

· Strong leadership, team building, conflict resolution and ability to deliver the Society’s strategic objectives.

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets,

· database, email and utilization of the internet.









Facility in Charge

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Facility In Charge

Reporting to: Programme Manager

Job Location: Lamu

JOB SUMMARY

The Facility in Charge will be working under the guidance and supervision of the Programme Manager, Drugs and Substance Abuse Management and will be directly responsible for the overall management of the clinical services at the rehab.

Key Responsibilities:

· Provide overall coordination of all the programs under Clinical Services i.e. hospital, pharmacy, laboratory, etc

· In coordination with Programme Manager, formulate curative program goals, objectives and intervention strategies.

· Attend coordination meetings on a regular basis

· Review the clinical services program through regular rounds to ensure that implementation is in line with overall program goals and objectives.

· Coordinate all referrals of patients as per MoH referral guidelines

· Monitoring and supervision of all Clinical Services staff to ensure that work is done properly and efficiently

· Routinely monitor staff performance according to their job description and provide written feedback in a timely manner.

· Ensure ongoing education programs for health staff through planning for regular health related trainings, and ensuring CMEs take place on a weekly basis

· In coordination with Programme Manager, periodically monitor, evaluate and make appropriate recommendations regarding health, and living conditions of the clients and assist with ensuring that proper health measures are in place according to KRCS health requirements

· Review personnel issues and concerns of facility staff and assist with determining and implementing solutions.

· Determine personnel needs for field-level activities and in coordination with the Programme Manager and Human Resources Officer assist in recruitment of staff.

· In coordination with the Programme Manager, authorize medical evacuation of staff.

· Recommend promotions, disciplinary action and termination of health staff to the

· Programme Manager, in line with the HR policy guidelines.

· Ensure adherence to budgets by reviewing expenditures and spending patterns.

· Ensure procurement plans for all grants are developed and adhered to.

· Recommend grant and budget revisions to the Programme Manager.

· Monitor closely the morbidity and mortality trends together with all the other health indicators in the HIS, and ensure that prompt actions are taken to correct irregularities

· Participate in preparation and submission of narrative donor reports on a timely basis in consultation with the Programme Manager and BIS Assistant

· Keep the Programme Manager informed of all developments and issues through weekly situation reports

· Supervise regular review and revision of training manuals to maintain consistency with the acceptable protocols.

· Maintain updated libraries of manuals and other resources at all field sites.

· Carry out any other additional duties as may be assigned by the Programme Manager.

Minimum Qualifications:

· Degree in Medicine and Surgery from a recognized institution or an equivalent

· Further qualifications in clinical psychiatry will be an added advantage.

· Two years’ experience in mental health and addiction management or public health in developing countries.

· A mature person of high professional discipline and moral integrity, able to work under stress as the situation may dictate.

· Must be registered with Kenya Medical and Dentist Board and allowed to practice in Kenya.

Desired Competencies

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· Ability to effectively multitask.

· Excellent organizational skills

· A strong sense of ethics including the ability to appropriately handle confidential information.

· Excellent (written and oral) communication and excellent interpersonal skills with an attention to detail.

· Ability to effectively handle and manage interpersonal conflict.

· Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Integrity, emotional intelligence and objectivity.

· Be highly respectful towards all KRCS staff and stakeholders.

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

· Proficiency in computer especially in EXCEL and MS WORD is a MUST









Finance Officer

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Finance Officer

Reporting to: Programme Manager

Job Location: Lamu

Job Summary

Responsible to the Programme Manager for effective planning and budgeting, as well as implementation and evaluation of an effective financial accountability system to ensure prudent management of the Society’s funds within the Rehabilitation Center. Specific duties include enforcing stringent financial controls and ensuring monthly financial reports are used for better financial management.

Other duties include developing and coordinating the annual budget cycle that provides justification for financial resources needed to accomplish strategic objectives. In addition, responsible for ensuring compliance to statutory and regulatory requirements as well as advising management on measures to be taken to improve financial performance.

Key Responsibilities

· Leads the process of developing annual budgets for the programme

· Ensures the unit meets all its financial commitments to the donors and is the contact person for the donors in all finance related matters.

· Supports, develops and supervises the programme accounting staff to build their capacities and manage their performance.

· Regularly forecasts cash flow based on the work plans by the center, making sure that all the departments have enough funds to pay for their activities.

· Ensures that periodic financial reports are forwarded to management and donors within the stipulated deadlines.

· Meeting legal obligations (e.g. complying with statutory provisions on deductions, taxation)

· Provide technical leadership in the development, implementation and evaluation of the annual budgets and plans aimed at operationalizing the programme and projects activities

· Contribute to the review and update of accounting policies and procedures through direct analysis of new and existing financial accounting systems and procedures to increase efficiency and to ensure compliance with standard accounting principles and procedures, regulations and statutory requirements

· Compile and analyse accounting reports, records and other data to maintain expenditure controls and also determine the financial resources required to implement specific programmes

· Develop guidelines, procedures, standards and financial operating manuals for preparing integrated strategic financial management plans and budgets to be used by multidisciplinary strategic planning teams

· Coordinate and evaluate programme activities and processes in order to prioritise and recommend budget requests, emergency funds, reallocations and resource levels. In addition, consult with managers to ensure that budget adjustments are made in accordance with programme changes

· Prepare accurate forecasts for all types of income and expenditures, including new and expanded support services and programs, salary proposals, collaborative policy development agreements, capital construction, equipment needs, supplies, transport and utilities

· Review operating budgets and conduct cost-benefit analyses to evaluate operational and budget issues and trends affecting budget needs, review financial requests and explore alternative financing methods in order to prepare comprehensive long term financial plans, forecasts and budgets

· Examine budget estimates for completeness, accuracy, and conformance with procedures and regulations and also prepare regular and special budget reports and make presentations to facilitate the interpretation of budget directives and then recommend suitable policies for implementing directives

· Deliver presentations regarding proposed budgets to the Management, Donor Agencies and Partners to clarify reports and gain support for estimated budget needs

· Participating in multidisciplinary work teams to develop, implement and evaluate strategic management plans and budgets in order to improve performance standards and organizational effectiveness

· Assemble materials for and assist public and private auditors in conducting audits; substantiate compilation and analytical review with supporting work papers for auditors

· Participating in the planning, monitoring and evaluating the performance of the finance and accounting staff against set targets and objectives.

· Assess training needs as well as developing and implementing on-the-job training programmes in budgeting aimed at equipping staff with appropriate job competencies to improve planning and budgeting of financial resources

· Represent the Society at meetings, conferences and workshops and other forums to promote programme activities and articulate issues related to the programme

· Prepare concept papers, periodic progress reports and annual reports showing achievements of the financial planning and budgeting unit against planned targets as well as providing justification for performance variances and recommending strategies for improvement.

Minimum Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and finance plus CPA (K) or equivalent qualifications

· Five (5) years experience in strategic planning and budgeting of financial resources including skills in computerized accounting systems.

Desired Competencies

· Considerable knowledge of accounting and budgeting principles and practices, strategic planning, budget administration, quantitative analysis and forecasting

· Ability to perform professional accounting work in accordance with the international “Generally

· Accepted Accounting and Auditing Principles” (GAAP), procedures, standards and controls, including financial forecasting and monitoring of budgets as well as donor accounting policies and procedures

· Demonstrated effective communication skills ability to present ideas clearly, both orally and in writing and to prepare comprehensive reports

· Effective interpersonal skills to establish cooperative working relationships in the course of performing assigned duties

· Ability to gather and analyse information, identify and resolve problems and develop alternative solutions

· Ability in financial management systems, proficiency in database systems, spreadsheet and flow chart applications as well as computerized accounting,

· Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines, analyse financial and operational data and information, think analytically and critically

· Ability to maintains high level of confidentiality, remain open to new ideas and experiment with improved systems and proven methods

· Ability to make consultative decisions, facilitate participative decision-making process and explain reasoning for decisions

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, email and utilization of the internet.









Laboratory Technologist in Charge

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Laboratory Technologist In Charge

Reporting to: Facility In Charge

Job Location: Lamu

Overall Purpose

Reporting to the Facility in Charge, Laboratory Technologist in Charge will ensure smooth running of laboratory services in the hospital under him. He/she will also ensure accurate processing and timely dissemination of results.

Duties And Responsibilities

· Formulate laboratory division department goals, objectives and intervention strategies.

· Ensure that all department activities are implemented as outlined in objectives highlighted are met.

· Planning and organizing adequate coverage by laboratory technicians at the rehab and during outreaches.

· Ensure all laboratory technologist follow guidelines and protocols in their management of patients.

· Overall responsible for the day-to-day running of the department.

· Provide technical and administration work guidelines in collaboration with the facility in charge.

· Attend and participate in Continuous Medical Education (CME) sessions

· Coordinate the Submission of weekly reports of generated by the laboratory department to the HIS officer.

· Represent KRCS at all relevant coordination forums and meetings as delegated

· Technical and administrative supervision of all laboratory department staff.

· Planning and formulating leave plan of the laboratory technicians as outlined.

Minimum Qualifications

· Laboratory technologist with diploma from a recognized institution

· Two (2)’ years practical relevant work experience as a Laboratory Technologist

Desired Competencies

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· Ability to effectively multitask.

· Excellent organizational skills

· A strong sense of ethics including the ability to appropriately handle confidential information.

· Excellent (written and oral) communication and excellent interpersonal skills with an attention to detail.

· Ability to effectively handle and manage interpersonal conflict.

· Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Integrity, emotional intelligence and objectivity.

· Be highly respectful towards all KRCS staff and stakeholders.

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, email and utilization of the internet.









Head Nurse

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Head Nurse

Reporting to: Facility In Charge

Job Location: Lamu

Job Summary

Reporting to the Facility in Charge, the overall objective of the position takes overall responsibility of planning, supervising, coordinating nursing services, deployment of the nursing staff to various sections, organizing and discharging activities to the nursing staff.

Key Responsibilities

· Overall in-charge of all nursing services and would therefore work as both supervisor and team leader of the whole team.

· Participate actively in the planning and evaluation at the center.

· Coordinating care for complex clients and demonstrate leadership when collaborating with care providers.

· Ensuring efficiency in planning, organization and implementation of work in the center.

· Compile and submit daily, weekly (IPD HIS) and monthly.

· Focal person in issues concerning the nursing department within the rehab.

· Deployment of nursing staff within the rehab.

· Liaise with Logistics coordinator in planning of the field movement of the rehab staff on a daily basis

· Ensure the KRCS guidelines, policies and vision are understood and followed by the nursing department.

· Oversee the development and implementation of SOPs, policies and procedures on the running of the rehab covering staffing and equipment.

· Organize orientation programme for the new nurses.

· In-charge of appraising nurses.

· Hold monthly and quarterly meetings with the nursing team.

· Acquiring and maintaining current knowledge in the Nursing Education and practice.

· Supervise the center regularly to ensure quality care.

· In collaboration with the administrator, the matron and in-charges oversee the daily staff track of the nurses at the rehab

· In-charge of the bi-annual rotation of the nursing staff.

· Manage the nursing personnel in cooperation with the Human Resource office in recruitment, deployment and disciplinary sittings concerning the nursing staff.

· Ability to supervise the provision of safe, effective and ethical care.

· Approve Leave forms for the nursing team ensuring all the departments are adequately covered at all times.

· Maintain Database of the nursing staff.

· Ensure adherence to polices and guidelines with reference to nursing practice, infection control and prevention and healthcare waste management.

· Ensure all nurses have a valid practicing license.

· Report any significant changes in operations of the health services to the Facility In Charge

· Recommend and implement inter-departmental reshuffle of hospital nursing staff biannually/annually or whenever necessary.

· Participate in all mortality audits.

· Identification and assessment of training needs of the nursing staff depending on their respective areas of work and ensure fair selection when training opportunities arise.

· Network with the logistics department, pharmacy, administrator and other sector heads to ensure there is availability of resources (medical supplies).

Minimum Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree or Higher diploma in Nursing or equivalent qualifications.

· Certificate or diploma in psychiatric community nursing is an added advantage

· Registered with the nursing council of Kenya and have a current practicing license

· Over two (2) years relevant experience gained in a busy hospital setup. Experience working in a rehabilitation center will be an added advantage.

Desired Competencies

· Good knowledge of the work of the Red Cross in Kenya

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to Influence and interface with senior members of the business/Society

· A strong sense of business ethics including the ability to appropriately handle confidential information.

· Experience in coaching, employee development and driving process improvements and conducting Job Evaluations.

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· Ability to effectively multitask.

· Excellent organizational skills

· Ability to effectively handle and manage interpersonal conflict.

· Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Integrity, emotional intelligence and objectivity.

· Be highly respectful towards all KRCS staff and stakeholders..

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, email and utilization of the internet.









Medical Logistician

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Medical Logistician

Reporting to: Pharmaceutical Technologist in Charge

Job Location: Lamu

Job Summary

Reporting to the Pharmaceutical technologist In-Charge, the position takes overall responsibility of all procurement and inventory management of all medical supplies.

Key Responsibilities

· Coordinate with the procurement assistant on all the procurement of the trimester and regular procurement of all medical supplies.

· Manage the quality of all medical supplies and confirm upon delivery from suppliers

· Manage drugs disposal as and when required.

· Training and overseeing on management of drugs in the warehouse and tracking movement in close liaison with the storekeeper.

· Follow up on medical sample/cold chain from external sources.

· Verify and recommend specific medical equipment for the program from the market place.

· Support in the technical review and analysis of bids as required

· Inventory control: analyse demands, prepare regular forecasts, calculate replenishment orders and initiate procurement accordingly

· Planning: participate in project designs, anticipate needs for supplies, support in the procurement of items for different departments, and keep abreast of changes in medical supplies in close cooperation with the facility in charge

Minimum Qualifications

· Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology.

· Diploma in Supply Chain Management/Medical logistics will be an added advantage

Desired Competencies

· At least 3 years’ experience working in a complex, multifaceted, community health program.

· Strong communication skills: oral, written and presentation skills.

· Must be computer literate.

· Must give careful attention to assigned duties and prompt execution of all work assignments.

· Must be a team player with the ability to work independently.

· Good communication, customer service and organizational skills, with excellent attention to detail.

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, email and utilization of the internet.









Pharmaceutical Technologist in Charge

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Pharmaceutical Technologist in Charge

Reporting to: Facility In Charge

Job Location: Lamu

Job Summary

The Pharmaceutical Technologist in Charge will be working under the guidance and supervision of the Facility in Charge and will be directly responsible for the running of the rehab dispensing pharmacy.

Key Responsibilities

· Monitoring and supervising the hospital dispensing pharmacy staff to ensure all pharmaceutical ethical protocols are observed.

· Prepare and submit regular inventory reports and requisition orders on time.

· Monitoring drug consumption rate and keeping accurate records of the same.

· Carry out regular pharmacy quality audits in all dispensing units.

· Work with the medical logistician and procurement assistant on procurement-specific issues or improvements.

· Provide on-time, standard monthly reports to facility in charge.

· Review prescriptions to assure accuracy, to ascertain the needed ingredients and to evaluate their suitability.

· Provide information and advice regarding drug interactions, side effects, dosage and proper medication storage.

· Analyse prescribing trends to monitor patient compliance and to prevent excessive usage or harmful interactions

· Maintain records such as pharmacy files, patient files inventories, control records and registries of poisons, narcotics and controlled drugs.

· Collaborate with other health care professionals to plan, monitor review and evaluate the quality and effectiveness of drugs and drug regiments, providing advice on drug applications and characteristics.

· Compound and dispense medications as prescribed by clinicians by calculating, weighing, measuring and mixing ingredients.

· Offer health promotion and prevention activities, for example training people to use devices such as blood pressure or diabetes monitors.

· Plan, Implement and maintain procedures for mixing, packaging and labelling pharmaceuticals, according to policy and legal requirements to ensure quality, security and proper disposal.

Minimum Qualifications

· Diploma in pharmacy from a recognized institution

· Registered with Kenya Pharmaceutical Association(KPA)

· 3 years working experience in a busy hospital set up.

Key Competencies

· Knowledge of medical logistics

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· Ability to effectively multitask.

· Excellent organizational skills

· A strong sense of ethics including the ability to appropriately handle confidential information.

· Excellent (written and oral) communication and excellent interpersonal skills with an attention to detail.

· Ability to effectively handle and manage interpersonal conflict.

· Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Integrity, emotional intelligence and objectivity.

· Be highly respectful towards all KRCS staff and stakeholders.

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, email and utilization of the internet.









Psychiatric Nurse

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Psychiatric Nurse (3 positions)

Reporting to: Head Nurse

Job Location: Lamu

Job Summary

Reporting to the Head Nurse, the psychiatric nurse’s overall objective will be to provide safe, effective and curative mental health services in the rehabilitation center.

Key Responsibilities

· Identify and define mental health problems and needs of the patients in the rehabilitation center and provide technical advice on all cases of psychiatric disorders/other psychological problems.

· Oversee and conduct mental health assessments, diagnose and plan individual case management of patients with mental health conditions in the center and refer accordingly.

· Develop nursing care plans for psychiatric patients admitted into the ward and liaise treatment plans with the Clinician.

· Work closely with clinicians and addiction counselors in development of treatment plans for individual patients

· Design a suitable and relevant “Mental Health” training manual for the rehabilitation center

· Identify and manage patients will mental health conditions both in the outpatient and psychiatric consultation clinic and in the community through follow-ups.

· Manage in-patients with psychological morbidity or those admitted with known psychiatric disorders.

· Manage patients with emotional and or psychiatric morbidity.

· Provide psychiatric support by use of individual or group counselling and psychotherapy.

· Training of relevant staff, CHWs, HP screeners, auxiliary nurses and other groups exposed to persons with mental problems or the vulnerable groups.

· Community education and creating awareness so as to initiate community participation as a PHC approach.

· Design a mental health working guideline in line with ICD-10, chapter V primary care version, to suit the rehabilitation center.

Minimum Qualifications

· Diploma in nursing from a recognized nursing institution

· Certificate or diploma in psychiatric community nursing. Experience of working in a rehabilitation center is an added advantage

· Registered with the nursing council of Kenya and have a current practicing licence

· At least 3 years’ experience working in a complex, multifaceted community health program.

Key Competencies

· Strong communication skills: oral, written and presentation skills.

· Strong leadership, team building, conflict resolution and ability to deliver the Society’s strategic objectives.

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· Ability to effectively multitask.

· Excellent organizational skills

· Ability to effectively handle and manage interpersonal conflict.

· Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Integrity, emotional intelligence and objectivity.

· Be highly respectful towards all KRCS staff and stakeholders..

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, email and utilization of the internet.









Training Coordinator

Kenya Red Cross Society is one of the largest humanitarian organisations in Kenya. Its vision is to be the most effective, most trusted and self-sustaining humanitarian organization in Kenya, serving present and future generations.

The society is set to open a Drugs and Substance abuse Rehabilitation Center in Hindi, Lamu County.

The Centre will provide both Out-patient and In-patient services focusing on prevention, treatment and harm reduction of drugs and substance abuse. The Society is therefore searching for qualified, dedicated and enthusiastic individuals to fill the below position:

Position Title: Training Coordinator

Reporting to: Administration officer

Job Location: Lamu

Job Summary

Reporting to the Administration Officer, the Training Coordinator is responsible for managing, designing, developing, coordinating and conducting all training programs.

Duties And Responsibilities

· Map out annual training plans for the clients and staff based on their needs.

· Design and develop training programs (outsourced and/or in-house)

· Select appropriate training methods or activities (e.g. simulations, mentoring, on-the-job training, professional development classes)

· Use known education principles and stay up-to-date on new training methods and techniques

· Design, prepare and order educational aids and materials

· Assess instructional effectiveness and determine the impact of training on clients skills

· Gather feedback from trainers and trainees after each educational session

· Partner with internal stakeholders and liaise with experts regarding instructional design

· Maintain updated curriculum database and training records

· Host train-the-trainer sessions for internal subject matter experts

· Manage and maintain in-house training facilities and equipment

· Research and recommend new training methods

· Any other duties as assigned by the immediate supervisor

Minimum Qualifications

· Bachelors’ degree in Education, Training, HR or related field

· Two (2)’ years experience as a Training Coordinator, Trainer, Training Facilitator or similar role

Desired Competencies

· Hands-on experience coordinating multiple training events in a corporate setting

· Extensive knowledge of instructional design theory and implementation

· Adequate knowledge of learning management systems and web delivery tools

· Proven ability to complete full training cycle (assess needs, plan, develop, coordinate, monitor and evaluate)

· Familiarity with traditional and modern job training methods and techniques

· Experience with e-learning platforms

· Advanced organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple assignments

· Flexibility and adaptability.

· A strong sense of ethics including the ability to appropriately handle confidential information.

· Excellent (written and oral) communication and excellent interpersonal skills with an attention to detail.

· Ability to effectively handle and manage interpersonal conflict.

· Good analytical and problem-solving skills.

· Integrity, emotional intelligence and objectivity.

· Be highly respectful towards all KRCS staff and stakeholders.

· Possess cultural awareness and sensitivity.

· Demonstrated proficiency in computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, database, email and utilization of the internet

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should send their applications to the address below on or before 27th April 2018.

Secretary General

Kenya Red Cross Society

P.O. Box 40712-00100,

Nairobi

Applications should have a cover letter, curriculum vitae, copies of relevant certificates and practicing licence where applicable, names and contacts of three referees.