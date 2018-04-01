Massive Recruitment by Kenya Orient (Over 16 Vacancies)

Underwriting Assistants





Locations: Nairobi Region, Eldoret, Nakuru, Kakamega, Embu, Nyeri

Overall Responsibility

To assess risks in accordance with laid down underwriting procedures in the company and to ensure effective and efficient service delivery to customers.

Responsibilities

· Assist with the review of all applications for insurance –determine the profiles of risks presented to the branch/company for insurance and assess their acceptability or otherwise.

· Assist in reviewing all reports from various service providers relating to proposals for insurance.

· Assist in reviewing proposals for insurance and adjust benefits where necessary by reviewing previous files, worksheets, etc.

· Participate in sales initiatives.

· Assist in timely preparation and dispatch of policy documents.

· Assist in reviewing suspense items and follow up on outstanding requirements with a view to reconciling them in record time.

· Assist in timely processing of quotations and tender documents.

· Liaising with intermediaries for business support.

· Assist in processing of credits and refunds.

· Any other duties assigned by management in line with task.

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

· Pass in at least one paper in ACII or equivalent.

· At least 1 year relevant experience.

Additional Information: 1 year contract with an option of renewal

Agency Channel – Portfolio Manager

Overall Responsibility

Responsible for risk assessment & pricing of risks proposed for insurance, coordinating the execution of underwriting policy, monitoring exposures, monitoring performance of the portfolio, and relationship management in order to achieve Profitable Growth of the Portfolio.

Responsibilities

· Superior technical knowledge and experience in underwriting retail business

· Strong combination of interpersonal, analytical, strategic and decision-making skills.

· Assist the AGM of Underwriting during the Business Planning Rounds by making recommendations on the establishment of risk management strategies and the financial plan and related targets

· Support the development of a high performing relationship management team to deliver results, including via mentoring of junior staff

· Strong deal execution skills – ability to quickly grasp the commercial aspects of the transaction, strong communication and negotiation skills, and an appreciation and familiarity of the processes required to execute deals

· Build and maintain relationships with a range of stakeholders, including the ability to understand different stakeholder’s motivations and the ability to influence and persuade

· Apply sound decision-making to underwrite business that contributes to a profitable portfolio.

· Drive Agency channel results with a strong focus on agency relationships

· Review, evaluate and price moderately complex business by applying sound underwriting judgment and adhering to company policy and Industry Regulatory Framework

· Underwrite moderately complex insurance risks in accordance with the business plan and the personal authority to meet business objectives including negotiating rates, terms and conditions for existing and new business, managing production and issue of contract documentation, ensuring compliance with internal and external regulations and guidelines, and ensuring contribution to the business plan and objectives

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree

· 7 years

· Required skills: Market research, intelligence; Business development; Sales performance tracking and reporting; Underwriting business;

· Marketing Required languages: English (Spoken: fluent | Written: fluent)

Unit Managers Sales

Overall Responsibility

The unit manager will have a mandate to recruit and train a high caliber team (DSFs) capable of meeting their individual and company targets as stipulated within the company’s strategy.

Responsibilities

· Identify, recruit and train high caliber direct sales force (DSFs) and meet the unit recruitment requirements.

· Develop a highly motivated, disciplined and productive sales team of 15 or more capable of meeting their individual and company targets.

· To maintain high retention rates of at least 80% or more within the units

· Meet and exceed targets allocated to the unit on all classes of business while ensuring required and acceptable business mix.

· Co-ordinate, supervise and motivate sales agents in the unit and ensure that company policies and procedures are observed at all time.

· To ensure that performance standards regarding profitability and efficiency are attained within the set time-lines

· To ensure all the recruited sales agents are trained on all company products and processes

· To promote a high degree of professionalism and integrity within the unit

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree

· 3 years

· Required skills: Sales support; Organize and manage recruitment campaigns; Sales strategy; Training delivery; Business development

· Required languages: English (Spoken: fluent | Written: fluent), Swahili (Spoken: fluent | Written: fluent)

IT Systems & User Support Administrator

Overall Responsibility

This is a middle level position for this opening. Creates and maintains branch systems plans to support the organization’s business strategy, agrees service level agreements with customers and plans some aspects of the infrastructure necessary to ensure provision of branch systems services that meet such agreements.

Responsibilities

· To be responsible for, and resolve, all desktop related issues as first line support, providing support for simple and more complex problems on desktop ecosystems

· To participate in execution and support for all IT Projects at branch level

· To implement change to the environment in line with the change management processes

· To troubleshoot and diagnose system user devices and implement solutions or liaise with specialists for problem resolution and as assigned by the IT & Projects Supervisor

· To develop a knowledge-base for the enterprise systems

· To build and configure user machines and device ecosystems and integrate services to the data center

· Configure Server and storage services ,with direction from Database Specialist

· Implement and support system security procedures to branch users

· Develops and configures Databases for branch applications.

· Administrates branch Data center and configures networking environment and manages IT Security events.

· Development of data entry systems based on research questionnaires and organization and oversight of data entry as required.

· Liaise with specialists to provide system monitoring to ensure availability of branch IT Systems.

Additional Information: 6 months contract with an option of renewal