Massive Recruitment by KCB Bank - Representatives

Direct Sales Representatives



Ref: IRC4560

Description

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the sales representatives will be responsible for acquisition of new business within the assigned Sales locations. The position is on contract terms for a period of 12 months.

Responsibilities

· Deliver set sales targets in asset and liability for: Retail Banking, Agri, SAHL, Agent Banking, Mortgage and Bancassurance products.

· Provide excellent customer service.

· Participate in product campaigns to ensure product information is readily available to customers.

· Conduct door-to-door direct selling

· Seek customer feedback on bank products.

· Provide regular sales reports.

Requirements

· A university degree from a recognized institution.

· Must have a minimum Mean grade of C+ in K.C.S.E with a C+ in Mathematics and English.

· Age 26 years and below.

· Excellent analytical and interpersonal skills.

· A passion and commitment to quality service.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· Ability to meet stringent targets within defined deadlines.

· Experience in sales or client relationship management will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Apply here for the

The above positions are demanding roles and the Bank will provide a competitive package for the right candidates. If you believe you can clearly demonstrate your abilities to meet the criteria given above, please log into our Recruitment Portal and submit your application.

Your application must be received by Friday, 20 th April 2018 .

To be considered, your application must have:

1. A copy of your ID.

2. Degree certificate.

3. KCSE certificate.

4. Birth certificate (of self).

5. Police Clearance Certificate (less than 5 months old).

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.