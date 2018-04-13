Massive Recruitment by IEBC in Various Counties in Kenya

Constituency Elections Coordinator



Location: Various Constituencies

Directorate: Voter Registration And Electoral Operations

Scale: 5

Terms Of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Provide management support, develop and oversee the implementation of strategies, policies, plans and budgets at the constituency level while ensuring the alignment of these to the regional and overall Commission strategies.

· Ensure that election operation activities at the constituency level comply with internal controls and budget restrictions.

· Ensure provision of administrative support services at the constituency level including distribution of election materials, transport management, implementation of security policies and protocols and ensuring the safe custody of the Commission’s assets.

· Responsible for sound financial management and prudent use of all commission funds at constituency level in line with commission’s financial policies.

· Liaise with the Regional Election Coordinator to implement training programmes for registration and election officials at the constituency level.

· Identify, inspect suitable polling, nominations and tallying centers.

· Liaise with regional administrative and security officials at the constituency level.

· Compile and certify the voters register for the constituency.

· Undertake the verification and revision of voter’s register as required by law from time to time.

· To liaise with political parties with respect to elections and related activities

· Develop accountability measures, monitor the performance indicators at the constituency levels and ensure the timely preparation of periodic reports.

· Perform any other duties as assigned by the commission.

Qualifications

· Minimum undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

· A minimum of Six (6) years working experience in management of public affairs.

· Proven experience in results-based management, monitoring and evaluation or managing election process is an added advantage.

· Must be computer literate. Good negotiation, planning and coordination skills.

· Additional training, professional qualification and experience of fieldwork will be an advantage.

· Must hail from the constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.

Integrity Clearance

Director – Human Resource & Administration

Directorate: Human Resource And Administration

Scale: 3

Terms of Service: 5 Years Contract

Responsibilities

· Develop and ensure the implementation of human resource and administration strategies are in line with the Commission’s strategy

· Coordinate the reviews of the Secretariat’s organization structure and provide strategic advice on its appropriateness with regard to effectiveness and efficiency

· Contribute to the development of electoral reforms with regard to human resources including developing and overseeing the implementation of appropriate change initiative

· Advice the Commission on facilities management including a disposal policy and procedures

Supervise, develop and mentor managers

· Develop accountability structures, supervise periodic reporting and projects and monitor the performance indicators for the Human Resource and Administration Departments

· Oversee the development of Human Resource plans in coordination with other directorates and departments

· Oversee the development of appropriate administration structure to ensure effective and efficient service delivery and value for money e.g development fund; construction

· Ensure the Commission is adequately resourced by professional and competent personnel by implementing sound talent sourcing and retention programmes

· Advice the directorate on electoral operations on procedures and systems for recruitment and training of electoral operation officers

· Develop and inculcate a culture of performance management in the whole Commission

· Participate in management meeting and advice all other directorates on matters touching on human resource and administration

· Ensure the development and implementation of a fleet management system for the Commission e.g. vehicles, forklift

· Oversee the maintenance and safe custody of the Commission’s equipment and facilities

· Oversee construction of new office facilities and warehouse

· Ensure the development of capacity building plan, career progression paths in the Commission

· Develop accountability structures, supervise periodic reporting and projects and monitor the performance indicators for the Human Resource and Administration departments

Qualifications

· Master’s degree in Human Resource Management or a comparable post graduate qualification in Human Resource Management

· Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource, Business Administration or Social Sciences from a recognized institution

· Post graduate Diploma in human Resource Management or Certified Public Secretaries

· Must be a member of Institute of Human Resource Management (IHR

· 10 years of relevant post graduate service in a comparable position from a large reputable organization.

Integrity Clearance

Director – Supply Chain Management

Directorate: Supply Chain

Scale: 3

Terms of Service: 5 Years Contract

Responsibilities

· Responsible for development of procurement and supply chain management policies and procedures manuals in the Commission.

· Responsible for designing, planning, implementing, controlling and monitoring of supply chain activities in the Commission.

· Ensure the development of appropriate supply chain management accountability structures for effective and efficient service delivery and value for money.

· Develop and implement cost effective procurement, logistics, distribution, warehousing, storage, stock control and contract management strategies to ensure that they add value and meet the Commission’s objectives.

· Coordinate the development of Commission’s annual and multi-year procurement plans in liaison with other directorates and guide in their implementation.

· Oversee the preparation of tender documents, requests for proposals, and advise user departments in preparations of procurement specifications for various goods, works and services.

· Ensure maintenance and adequate record keeping of procurement Logistics and Warehousing records.

· Facilitate implementation of Government e-procurement in the Commission and ensure that supply chain management staff and users are adequately trained on the same.

· Ensure the Commission gets maximum value from the contract governance arrangements through performance management of suppliers.

· Ensure proper storage and warehousing of Commission’s stores and the security of the same,

· Ensure development and implementation of cost effective disposal policies and procedures for obsolete stores and equipment.

· Ensure development of directorate work plans and the implementation within approved budget.

· Ensure that the directorate is adequately resourced by professional and competent personnel,

· Supervision and work appraisal of staff under his/her command.

Qualifications

· Must have a Bachelor of Commerce, BA in Economics or Administration degree from a recognized university.

· Must have a master’s degree in MBA, MSc in Procurement/Supply Chain Management or in any related field.

· Must have a minimum of 10 years post graduate work experience in supply chain management.

· Must possess a postgraduate diploma in Procurement/Supply Chain Management from a recognized institution of higher learning or a professional body.

· Must be a member of a professional procurement body e.g. KISM.

Integrity Clearance

Director – Legal & Public Affairs

Directorate: Legal And Public Affairs

Scale: 3

Terms Of Service: 5 Years Contract

Responsibilities

· Ensure compliance with legislative instruments with regard to contracting, the electoral framework, political parties regulation, dispute resolution and petitions

· Oversee the development and implementation of internal and external communication policies, plans and protocols

· Oversee the provision of legal services to the commission in its legal relations regarding employment contracts, procurement contracts, financial management and general projects

· Oversee the investigation and prosecution of electoral offenses and breach of electoral code of conduct

· Provide well researched, reasonable and timely legal advice to the commissioners and secretariat

· Ensure that all legal disputes and petitions are handled effectively inclusive of the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms

· Formulate and implement policies and strategies for effective discharge of the functions within the Legal and

· Public Affairs directorate accordance with the strategic goal of the commission

· Coordinate the preparation of the directorate work plan, procurement plan and al progress reports to ensure that activities are on track and in accordance with the mandate of the commission to support free and fair elections across all constitutionally established offices

· Coordinate regional office functions to ensure that they are empowered to handle legal and public affairs related matters in accordance with the procedures of said issues in the commission’s service charter

· Ensure adherence to the Code of Conduct by staff across the commission to promote public confidence in the commission

· Review statutory reports on the commission to ensure that the activities of all directorates are in line with legal guidelines to protect the commission from litigation liabilities

· Develop accountability structures and coordinate the development of the directorate work plan and corresponding departmental work plans

· Oversee the training of in house lawyers to improve efficiency and internal capability of the directorate staff to adequately handle legal and public affairs matters

· Oversee the drafting and development of legal and regulatory reforms for dispute resolutions arising from nominations as per article 88(4)(

· Oversee hearing and determination of breach of electoral code of conduct by candidate and political parties

· Oversee the preparation and publication of legal gazette notices through quality legal research and advice to the Commission on legal reform

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized institution

· Master’s degree in Law from a recognized institution

· Diploma in Law from Kenya school of Law

· Member of Law Society of Kenya

· Valid practicing certificate

· 10 years of relevant post graduate service in a comparable position from a large reputable organization.

Integrity Clearance

Senior Procurement Officer

Directorate: Supply Chain (2 Posts – Headquarters)

Scale: 5

Terms Of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Supervise and allocate work to staff in the procurement department that report to this position

· Prepare the Commission’s procurement plans in liaison with user departments

· Prepare tender documents to invite bids from vendors, for procurement of goods and work services to the Commission

· Participate in evaluation of commission tenders received in response to invitation to tenders made on behalf of the Commission

· Prepare of contract documents with the awarded vendor in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated in the purchase requests

· Make procurement follow ups with the vendors to co-ordinate the timely supply of goods, service or works to the Commission

· Monitor payment to suppliers in accordance to the contract and the Commission’s regulation on payment

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, Economics or an equivalent from a recognized university

· Post graduate Diploma in Purchasing and supplies

· Member of a recognized Institute of purchasing and supplies i.e. Kenya Institute of Supplies Management

· 6 years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

Integrity Clearance

Constituency Administrative Assistant

Directorate: Voter Registration And Electoral Operations

Scale: 8

Terms Of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

· Oversee the general management of constituency office in the absence of the CEC;

· Completing voter registration control sheets and control registers;

· Keep up to date statistics on voter registration exercise;

· Updating regularly and maintaining and updated register of electors and making sure it is always accurate;

· Checking that all electoral materials and equipment are in good working condition;

· Assist the CEC in mapping of polling stations/registration centres;

· Assist in publicity of voter registration of voters, elections, inspection of the register and any other activity to be undertaken by the commission;

· Quality control the work done by registration and polling officer on voter registration;

· Receiving, distributing and maintaining an inventory of materials and equipment to registration centres in time;

· Replacing lost and defaced voters cards with duplicate cards; and

· Assist in preparation of work plans, security plans, transport, and logistical plans.

Qualifications

· Diploma in any field;

· Minimum of C (plain KCSE or division II in KCE;

· Must be Computer literate;

· Two(2) years working experience in a busy organization;

· Competent and confident in handling office records and processes; and

· Must hail from the Constituency he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.

Integrity Clearance

County ICT Officer

Location: Kakamega, Kwale

Directorate: ICT

Scale: 6

Terms Of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Responsibilities

· The County ICT Officer will work within a particular County and perform the following duties:

· To provide first line support on all general and Commission specific software and hardware issues in the County;

· To communicate information on hardware and software issues to corporate ICT Services;

· Solve County ICT issues including remote access, emails and telephone;

· To assist in the selection and disposal of redundant ICT Equipment;

· To dismantle, move and reassemble ICT equipment as needed and transport ICT equipment to other sites as required;

· Provide onsite technical support with hardware and software issues where needed, including travelling to other commission sites in their County of responsibility;

· Provide ICT point of contact to all users and third parties for all County ICT matters, and escalate to ICT at the

· Headquarters issues that cannot be resolved locally;

· To ensure the maintenance of a healthy, safe and secure working environment through ensuring compliance with health and safety requirements in relation to ICT; and

· Implement information security at the County level as directed by the ICT directorate.

Qualifications

· The requirements for County ICT Officer are as follows:

· Degree in Computer Science, ICT or any other equivalent qualification;

· Full certification in Networks (e.g. CCNA, CCNor Microsoft Certification (e.g. Microsoft Certified Professional);

· Basic hardware troubleshooting and maintenance strongly preferred;

· Three (3) years relevant experience in a busy organization;

· Must be a team player, service oriented, eager to learn and pro-active, willing to develop initiatives and stress resistant;

· Must hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.

Integrity Clearance

County Accountant

Location: Migori, Nairobi, Marsabit, Busia, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Tana River, Kwale, Siaya, Kajiado, Narok, Laikipia, Nandi, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Transnzoia, Samburu, West Pokot, Murang’a, Turkana, Nyeri, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi, Mandera, Taita Taveta, Lamu

Directorate: Finance

Scale: 6

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

This position is responsible to support the County Elections Manager (CEon day to day operations and prepare all books of accounts in the County office.

Responsibilities

· Initiate payment process, prepare and examine vouchers received from the Constituency Office Clerks in the County

· Prepare payroll for the temporary hired election officials for the County

· Maintain cashbooks and bank reconciliation for the County

· Deduct and submit statutory deductions made in the County

· Disbursement of funds to constituency offices within the County and check off returns

· Advise the CEM on all County financial matters

· Certify and verify returns and vouchers in the County

· Write cheques and arranging for withdrawal of cash for County office use

· Ensure settlement of bills for the services and goods supplied to the County offices

· Handle leave records, office accommodation, medical issues, and any other administrative matters in the County

· Manage and update the risk register on electoral operations in the County

· Maintain leases, County assets titles and ensure security of all IEBC owned and hired premises

· Deal with procurement matters promptly as may be directed in collaboration with warehouse accountant

· Identify constituency needs and supplies and address them for the County

· Coordinate and maintain proper staff files, personnel, and accounting records

· Certify and verify returns from the constituencies

· Prepare expenditure returns in the County

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in, Finance, Commerce or comparable discipline from a recognized institution.

· Certified Public Accountant (CP(or its equivalent qualifications

· Must be a member of ICPAK

· 3 years of service in a comparable position from a reputable organization

· Must hail from the County he/she is applying for as indicated in national identity card.

Integrity Clearance

