Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - Women Enterprise Fund

Women Enterprise Fund is a Semi-Autonomous Government Agency in the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs established in August 2007, to provide accessible and affordable credit to support women start and/or expand business for wealth and employment creation.



The Fund also provides business support services such as capacity building, marketing, promotion of linkages and infrastructure support. It is a flagship project under the social pillar in Vision 2030 and therefore a demonstration of the Kenya Government’s commitment to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal on Gender Equality (SDG 5).

The Fund seeks to engage highly motivated Kenyans to undertake internship for a maximum period of twelve (12) months commencing May 2018.

Objective

The objective of the WEF Youth Internship program is to provide the youth with an opportunity for on-the job experience and to develop their ability to successfully take up employment opportunities in the financial services sector and related fields.

The Fund therefore invites suitably qualified and interested candidates who have completed Universities/Colleges to apply for internships for a minimum period of 3 months and a maximum period of twelve (12) months, effective from May 2018. Successful candidates will be placed in the following departments:

Finance & Administration Internships

Qualifications

· Valid certificate of good conduct

· Personal accident insurance cover for the internship period

· Copy of PIN certificate

· National Identity Card (ID) or copy of Passport

· Two (2) colored passport size photos

· Be unemployed Kenyan graduates of degree/diploma programmes from recognized training institutions who have completed their degree courses and have not been exposed to work experience related to their area of study.

The above positions are on a maximum twelve (12) Month strictly nonrenewable contract. A stipend of Kshs 20,000 per month will be paid for the duration of the internship contract.





Human Resources & Training Internships

Monitoring & Evaluation Internships

Legal Affairs Internships

Marketing, Research & Communications Internships

ICT Internships

Procurement Internships

Audit & Risk Internships

Credit Internships

How to Apply

Qualified Kenyan are invited to submit application letters together with CVs, copies of certificates, testimonials, names and contacts of three referees. Applicants are also required to fill application form which can be downloaded from the WEF website.

All these should be in sealed envelope to reach the undersigned by 5:00 p.m, Friday, 27 th April, 2018 to the address provided below:-

The Chief Executive /Director

Women Enterprise Fund

11 th Floor Social Security House Building Block A

Eastern Wing

P. O. Box 17126 -00100

NAIROBI .

Please Note:

· The Fund WILL NOT offer employment after completion of the program.

· Incomplete applications WILL NOT be considered.

· Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.