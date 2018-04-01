Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - Kajiado

Water Engineer





KCPSB/WE/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘N’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Preparing bills of quantities for water projects;

· Checking the adherence to specification and standards;

· Ensuring that work is progressing on schedule;

· Supervising complex water works;

· Preparing water supply and sewerage programmes;

· Evaluating and advising on technical reports;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Water Engineering or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Have at least five years’ experience in design and supervision of water and related projects;

· Be registered with Engineers Registration Board of Kenya as an Engineer;

· Be a member of the Institute of Engineers of Kenya;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Water & Sewerage Inspector

KCPSIVAWE/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group `J’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Planning, supervising and evaluating water supply works;

· Checking operation charts and monthly revenue returns;

· Collecting and analysing data;

· Supervising operations and maintenance of water supplies and sewerage treatment works;

· Maintaining records of water supplies and sewerage schemes;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds either three (3) years Certificate in technical training or a Diploma in Water Engineering or Water Supply Technology or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least three (3) years’ experience in design and supervision of water and related projects;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Office Administrative Assistant

KCPSB/OAAI/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group `J’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Coordinating of support staff in the department for effective work performance;

· Maintaining high standards of cleanliness, service and orderly working environment in the office;

· Maintain privacy and confidentiality when dealing with confidential documents and information;

· Answer and manage incoming calls to facilitate service delivery, implement policies, plans and programs within the sub-county;

· Receive and interact with visitors and staff to facilitate service delivery;

· Screening and prioritizing incoming and outgoing mails, reports and other documents;

· Prepare and edit correspondence, office communication and other documents.

· Organize and maintain diaries, make required appointments, schedules and travel arrangements;

· Filing and maintenance of office correspondence and other documents;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds either – Business Education Single Sc Group Certificates from the Kenya National Examination Council in the following subjects:

· Typewriting III (minimum 50 WPM)/Computerised Document Processing III;

· Business English III/Communications II;

· Commerce III;

· Office Practice II;

· Secretarial Duties II;

· Office Management III/Office Administration & Management III.

· or a Diploma in Secretarial Studies or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Possess a Certificate in Computer Applications;

· Excellent communication skills;

· Has satisfactorily served in a comparable position with similar responsibilities for a period not less than three (3) years;

· Strong organizational skills and attention to details and ability to handle highly confidential and sensitive information in a professional manner;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Sports Officer

KCPSB/SO/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group `J’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Identify sports, recreation and health initiatives;

· Coordinate, promote and deliver relevant sporting events and activities to targeted groups;

· Create public awareness on sports and fitness issues;

· Liaise with national governing bodies for specific sports in relation to clubs and events;

· Maintain links with county, regional and national sporting representatives and organizations;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Diploma in Sports Management, Sports Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Must have at least three (3) years’ experience;

· Certificate in Supervisory Skills Course lasting not less than two (2) weeks from arecognized institution;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Enforcement Officer

KCPSB/EOPS/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘H’

Duties and Responsibilities

· To enforce various By-Laws and other relevant Act of the County Government as directed by the immediate supervisor in the force command;

· To maintain sanity and order in Kajiado County towns;

· Co-ordinate and work with other disciplined forces/partners in the National Government to maintain peace and order;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a KCSE certificate;

· Physical fitness test as applicable to the Kenya Police Force plus Medical Certificate.

· Minimum entry age of 22 years and above;

· Persons who have undergone training with NYS or other reputable security firms will have an added advantage;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Citizen Participation Officer

KCPSB/CPOPS/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘K’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Plan and organize citizen participation engagement forums;

· Device appropriate citizen participation strategies for various forums;

· Ensure timely access to information relating to policy formulation and implementation;

· Establish feedback, complaints reporting and response mechanism;

· Dissemination of information to the public concerning the rights and opportunities available for minorities, marginalized groups and communities;

· Recognize and promote the role of citizen participation in decision making;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in either Public Relations & Communication Administration or Political Science & Sociology or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least (3) years working experience in the relevant field;

· Ability to handle highly confidential and sensitive information in a professional manner;

· Must be a professional of high integrity, intelligence and energy;

· Highly talented in interpersonal, communication and writing skills;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Records Management Officer

KCPSB/RMOPS/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘IC’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Ensuring that letters are appropriately filed and marked to action officers;

· Controlling and opening of files and updating file index;

· Ensuring security of information and files in the registry;

· Up-dating and maintaining up-to-date file movement records;

· Ascertaining the general cleanliness of the registry;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in either Records/Information Management/Technology, Information/Library Science or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Ability to handle highly confidential and sensitive information in a professional manner;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Senior Inspectorate Officer

KCPSB/SIOPS/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘K’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Support the coordination and administration of enforcement department, policies and programs, rules and regulations at the sub county for effective formal productivity;

· Make security recommendations to officers in the sub county;

· Assist in implementation of an immediate response to security incidents, utilizing appropriate surveillance equipment at the sub county;

· Ensure proper records are kept for necessary action at the sub county;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds either a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, Criminology or its equivalent from a recognized institution with at least three (3) years working experience in the relevant field or a Diploma in Public Administration, Criminology or its equivalent from a recognized institution with at least five (5) years working experience in the relevant field;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Human Resource Development Officer

KCPSB/HRDOPS/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘K’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Assist departments in the assessment of training needs for all cadres of staff.

· Preparations of training projections;

· Identifying and designing appropriate courses, seminars, workshops and other relevant staff development programmes;

· Developing training materials and manuals;

· Servicing departmental training committees and co-coordinating and evaluating training programmes;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management or Business Administration from a recognized institution;

· Have at least three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Membership from a relevant professional body (IHRM);

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Human Resource Officer

KCPSB/HROPS/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘K’

Duties and Responsibilities

· Verifying information related to recruitment, appointments, transfers and human resource management information systems;

· Implementing human resource decisions within existing rules, regulations and procedures;

· Administering employee benefits and welfare programmes;

· Preparing agenda and minutes for Human Resource Advisory Committee;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management or Business Administration from a recognized institution;

· Have at least three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Membership from a relevant professional body (IHRM);

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Ward Administrator

KCPSB/WAPS/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group

Duties and Responsibilities

· Coordinating, managing and supervising the general administrative function in the ward unit;

· Liaising with the National Government staff at the ward level;

· Developing policies and plans for the ward level;

· Ensuring effective service delivery;

· Establishing, implementing and monitoring performance management systems;

· Coordinating development activities to empower the community;

· Provide and maintain infrastructure and facilities of public service;

· Facilitate and coordinate citizen participation in the development of policies and delivery of services;

· Exercising any functions and powers delegated by the County Public Sery County Secretary/Sub-County Administrator;

Requirements for appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a either Bachelor’s Degree in Social Science or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution with at least 3 years’ experience or a Diploma in Social Science or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institution with at least 7 years’ experience;

· Demonstrate a thorough understanding of County development objectives;

· Demonstrated a thorough understanding and commitment to values and principles as outlined in Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution;

· Ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment and sensitivity and respect for diversity;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport and clearance certificates. Indicate the position and reference applied for on the envelope and address to:

THE SECRETARY

KAJIADO COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 664 — 01100

KAJIADO.

NOTES:

Properly referenced applications may also be hand-delivered at the offices of the County Public Service Board Offices at ACK Tenebo House, Kajiado Town;

ALL Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution:

1. Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

2. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

3. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

4. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

5. Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Any form of canvassing shall lead to immediate disqualification; Kajiado County is an equal opportunity employer; women, youth and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;