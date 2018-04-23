Massive Recruitment by Cytonn Investments (Over 81 Vacancies)

Cytonn Investments is an independent investments management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.



Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion (USD 820 mn) of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology. Our financial services investments in Sub Saharan Africa are made through our Cytonn Financial Services Fund (CFSF) through which we are the 6th largest shareholder in NIC Bank in Kenya. Investments in education and hospitality are made through Cytonn Education Services and Cytonn Hospitality, respectively.

Cytonn Education Services (CES), has the mandate to provide the education services component of our comprehensive master-planned developments such as day care centers for The Alma in Ruaka, Taraji Heights in Ruaka, and The Ridge in Ridgeways. CES also has the mandate to set up comprehensive education institutions for RiverRun Estates in Ruiru and Newtown in Athi River. As part of this mandate, CES is setting up a Technical College, under the brand name, Cytonn College of Innovation and Entrepreneurship . The institution shall provide comprehensive, quality technical training up to diploma level, complimented with extracurricular activities. We are therefore looking to acquire and retain the best talent, to be part of this vision.

Administration Assistant

Cytonn College Of Innovation And Entrepreneurship

Job Category: General

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: April 24th, 2018

Reporting to the Head of Academic Affairs, the Administration Assistant will be the first point of contact for the institution, answer all incoming phone calls in a pleasant and informed manner for the purpose of providing information and responding to queries.

Responsibilities

· Act as the first point of contact for the institution, answer all incoming phone calls in a pleasant, informed manner for the purpose of providing information and responding to queries;

· Attend to all incoming visitors respectfully and assist in answering their inquiries;

· Assist in all aspects of maintaining a professional front office, including but not limited to, fielding and directing incoming phone calls to the appropriate staff member in a timely, professional manner, filing and copying of sensitive information, and other related duties;

· Maintain up to date knowledge on the institution, its offering and any other relevant information and be able to convey the same information to enquiring parties clearly;

· Consistently exhibits high standards of professional conduct;

· Assist prospective students and parents with the registration process and readily provide information necessary for them to complete the process efficiently;

· Sort and stamp out-going correspondence, address envelopes and packages, and prepare printed matter and other material for mailing;

· Receive, stamp, record and distribute incoming correspondence;

· Assist with all admissions related tasks, including preparations for and assistance during student inductions and student meetings;

· Maintain and update the institution’s information, records and database;

· Ensure that the reception area is kept smart and tidy and that noticeboards are kept up-to-date;

· Assist with the ordering of stationery, materials and resources and ensuring that stock levels are maintained;

· Any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time.

Requirements

· Must have achieved at least a Minimum B+ Grade in high school;

· A minimum of a degree in Public Relations or Front Office management;

· Must have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar position. Having worked in a tertiary institution is an added advantage;

· A Bachelors Degree or relevant Diploma in front office management or a related course;

· Should demonstrate the ability to grow, support and develop young talents;

· Should have knowledge of current academics and curriculum areas relevant to technical institutions;

· Strong computer skills, including high level of proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word;

· Ability to probe for, analyze and synthesize information, as well as express ideas clearly, both verbally and in writing;

· Ability to make quick yet sound decisions;

· Ability to work independently, problem-solve, and be persistent;

· Should be able to work with courtesy, tact, and diplomacy when dealing with others, and to work cooperatively as part of a team;

· Should have listening, communication skills, interpersonal, organizational and planning skills;

· Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, self-driven attitude towards work, and commitment to the mission of the institutions.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal









Financial Advisor

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: April 30th, 2018

In order to better service our clients, we are looking for highly motivated, self-driven, team players to work on full-time basis with the distribution team as financial advisors based in the Mount Kenya Region. The Financial Advisor will report to the Unit Manger and work on strategic plans and initiatives to increase relationship productivity and develop proper contact networks within the channel partners.

Responsibilities

· Present, promote and sell our products to existing and prospective clients

· Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

· Reach potential customers through cold calling

· Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule

· Attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and oversee follow up

· Identifying opportunities for product development, and other product offerings

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade C- and above

· Diploma or Degree holder in any field

· Proven work experience as a financial advisor

· Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

· Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

· Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

· Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal









Unit Manager

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: May 1st, 2018

In order to better service our clients, we are looking for highly motivated, self-driven, team players to work on full time basis with the distribution team as unit managers in Nakuru. The Unit Manager will report to the Distribution Manager and work jointly with the Financial Advisors on strategic plans and initiatives to increase relationship productivity and develop proper contact networks within the channel partners. The candidate will serve as the relationship manager between the customer and other areas of the firm in resolving customer problems and meeting customer needs.

Responsibilities

· Proactively developing business relationships and securing additional business opportunities from both new and existing clients to meet the given sales targets

· Recruit, manage, support, coach, develop and evaluate a team of financial advisors

· Strengthen and expand client relationships by providing customized service and ensuring client expectations are exceeded

· Attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and oversee follow up

· Identifying opportunities for product development, and other product offerings

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade B- and above

· Has an undergraduate degree with at least second class upper honors from a recognizable institution

· A minimum of 4 years’ experience in financial advisory

· Can effectively and efficiently manage a team of individuals with minimal supervision

· He/she should be detail oriented with good multi-tasking skills

· He/she should have excellent oral and written communication capabilities

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal









Unit Manager

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: May 1st, 2018

In order to better service our clients, we are looking for highly motivated, self-driven, team players to work on full time basis with the distribution team as unit managers in Kisumu. The Unit Manager will report to the Distribution Manager and work jointly with the Financial Advisors on strategic plans and initiatives to increase relationship productivity and develop proper contact networks within the channel partners. The candidate will serve as the relationship manager between the customer and other areas of the firm in resolving customer problems and meeting customer needs.

Responsibilities

· Proactively developing business relationships and securing additional business opportunities from both new and existing clients to meet the given sales targets

· Recruit, manage, support, coach, develop and evaluate a team of financial advisors

· Strengthen and expand client relationships by providing customized service and ensuring client expectations are exceeded

· Attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and oversee follow up

· Identifying opportunities for product development, and other product offerings

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade B- and above

· Has an undergraduate degree with at least second class upper honors from a recognizable institution

· A minimum of 4 years’ experience in financial advisory

· Can effectively and efficiently manage a team of individuals with minimal supervision

· He/she should be detail oriented with good multi-tasking skills

· He/she should have excellent oral and written communication capabilities

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal









Application Security Engineer

Job Category: IT

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: April 23rd, 2018

Cytonn Technologies (CT) is the Technology affiliate of Cytonn Investments, an alternative investments management firm with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and the D.C. Metro Area in the US. Cytonn Technologies is a respected technology solutions provider that offers innovative, differentiated and efficient technology products and support, web-based solutions and integrated business solutions.

To manage our growing Technology needs, the firm is inviting applications from talented Application Security Engineers to join its competitive team of engineers in Cytonn Technologies.

The successful candidate will have an opportunity to participate in our share ownership plan.

Responsibilities

· Perform static code analysis (SCA) on applications to identify vulnerabilities and report to software engineers for fixing

· Set up and monitor applications for intrusion detection and protect applications against common vulnerabilities

· Secure application infrastructure (servers and databases) against intrusion, ensuring they’re regularly patched against known vulnerabilities

· Manage vulnerability reporting in all applications and systems, including open source software that the applications run on

· Perform analysis of all security systems log files, review and keep track of triggered events, research current and future cyber threats, reconcile correlated cyber security events, develop and modify new and current cyber security correlation rule sets, and operate security equipment and technology

· Perform software testing (patches, other updates)

· Tracking and reporting vulnerabilities in server software by using tools such as CVE

· Preparation of Weekly reporting of common vulnerabilities that affect our environment, as reported on various platforms (CVE etc.) and their mitigations

· Ensuring that the Web infrastructure is monitored and actively protecting applications from common vectors

· Monitoring servers for intrusion and performance

· Ensuring all server software is updated and security patches applied regularly

· Manage vulnerability reporting in all applications and systems, including open source software that the applications run on

· Weekly tracking of all issues raised from penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and static/dynamic scans

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or specialized training/certification – minimum 2nd class upper division

· Typically requires 1 or more year of related technical experience.

· Experience in application security, preferably a software security role

· Expertise with browser security controls (CSP, XFO, HSTS), web application security topics such as OWASP Top 10, and authentication infrastructure (SAML, OAUTH)

· Experience building tools and processes to reliably identify security issues such as SQL injection, XSS, CSRF, and business logic flaws across large code bases

· Must be well versed in Cyber Security Tools, network topologies, intrusion detection, PKI, and secured networks

· A grade of B+ and above in KCSE (or equivalent) with good grades in math and languages

· Knowledge and/or experience with threat analysis and penetration testing methodologies and tooling

· Previous experience in a development role, related to application development or DevOps

· Knowledge of at least one programming language, web application technologies and frameworks is an added advantage

· Knowledge of security issues affecting Internet-facing applications

· Knowledge of cloud infrastructure and UNIX/Linux environments

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal









Lecturers

Cytonn College Of Innovation And Entrepreneurship

Job Category: General

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: April 24th, 2018

CES, has the mandate to provide the education services component of our comprehensive master-planned developments such as day care centers for The Alma in Ruaka, Taraji Heights in Ruaka, and The Ridge in Ridgeways. CES also has the mandate to set up comprehensive education institutions for RiverRun Estates in Ruiru and Newtown in Athi River. As part of this mandate, CES is setting up a Technical College, under the brand name, Cytonn College of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The institution shall provide comprehensive, quality technical training up to diploma level, complimented with extracurricular activities. We are therefore looking to acquire and retain the best talent, to enable us achieve this vision. We are looking to hire Lecturers for the following disciplines:

· Department of Hospitality and Tourism,

· Department of Business and Accounting,

· Department of Computer Sciences,

· Department of Engineering,Building and Civil Technology

· Department of Journalism Mass Media Communication, and

· Department of Hair and Beauty Design (Cosmetology).

Reporting to the Head of Departments, the Lectures will be in charge of teaching, research, and administrative responsibilities in the classes assigned to them.

Responsibilities

· Carrying out research and preparing up-to-date learning materials ,

· Preparing course outlines for all the units allocated,

· Teaching the units allocated by the Head of Department,

· Ensuring the subject course outline is sufficiently covered,

· Evaluating the outcomes of individual learning through formal assessments,

· Participating in the development, administration and marking of exams and other assessments,

· Preparing and presenting all the professional documents as required by the academic policy,

· Participating in extra-curricular activities organized by the college,

· Attending and participate in departmental and other college meetings,

· Handling the class attendance register,

· Liaising with the head of department on all students’ matters,

· Ensuring students’ discipline as stipulated by the college’s code of conduct, and,

· Any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time.

Requirements

· Must have attained a minimum KSCE grade of C+ and above and be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in either of the disciplines outlined above. A Masters and/or Ph.D. degree in relevant fields is an added advantage,

· Possession of a Master’s degree in relevant disciplines will be an added advantage,

· Must have 3+ years of teaching knowledge and experience, in a distinguished college, preferably as a senior lecturer or head of department,

· Demonstrate a good understanding of the Ministry of Education’s and TVETA’s college guiding policy,

· Should have outstanding presentation, teaching, interviewing, problem analysis and listening skills,

· Should demonstrate the ability to grow, support and develop young talents,

· Strong computer skills, including high level of proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word,

· Ability to probe for, analyze and synthesize information, as well as express ideas clearly, both verbally and in writing,

· Ability to make quick yet sound decisions,

· Ability to work independently, problem solve, and be persistent, and,

· Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, self-driven attitude towards work, and commitment to the mission of the institutions.

Learning Opportunities

The Lectures will be in charge of teaching, research, and administrative responsibilities in the classes assigned to them.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal





Finance & Accounting Analyst

Job Category: Procurement

Job Type: Permanent

Closing Date: April 30th, 2018

We are looking for a dynamic, talented and highly motivated person to fill the position of Finance and Accounting Analyst. The successful candidate will be in charge of Consolidating and analyzing financial data, taking into account company’s goals and financial standing. Providing creative alternatives and recommendations to reduce costs and improve financial performance. This position will report to the Finance and Accounting Associate.

Responsibilities

· Reviewing & Approving all payment vouchers

· Preparing schedules for all accounts in the general ledger under management

· Ensuring subsidiary books are reconciled at all times (trade receivables, trade payables and inventory)

· Preparing daily, weekly, monthly and ad hoc reports to support business decision making.

· Preparing budgets and financial forecasts.

· Ensuring postings are done in the system based on approved source documents.

· Assisting in financial reporting and provide analysis for the management accounts.

· Ensuring the entities under management are compliant with all taxation and other regulatory requirements. These includes PAYE, NSSF, NHIF, NITA, VAT and WHT.

· Continuously identify areas of policy and operational improvement in area of operation.

· Training and assist others within a team environment.

· Reconciling the inter company balances between the entities in the company

· Any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum of second class upper division

· ACCA or CPA finalist

· A minimum of B+ in KCSE, or equivalent.

· At least Two (2) years working experience in a Finance environment

· Strong verbal and written communication skills.

· Strict deadlines conscious with minimum supervision.

· Ability to easily adapt to dynamic, complex and rapidly changing finance environment.

· Ability to learn and to train team members.

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, apply through our recruitment portal









Software Engineering

Job Category: Software Development

Closing Date: April 23rd, 2018

Location: Nairobi

Cytonn Investments is an independent investments management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region.





The 12-week internship program is an intensive deep dive into the real world of application development and technology management for the real world.

To succeed, you need to be sharp, talented, detail oriented and tenacious. This internship gives you the unique opportunity to learn in a real business environment in the context of investment management in a company led by young, dynamic and creative executives with worldwide exposure. Interns develop applications that solve real-world business problems.

In addition to technical skills, interns learn essential communication and entrepreneurial skills needed to succeed in the industry and learn to work in a high-efficiency productive environment that guarantees the ability to fit in multiple work cultures.

At the end of the internship, successful interns, who exhibit a high aptitude, creativity, and teamwork will be eligible for full-time employment.

We provide work-space, fast internet, Mac Book pro with Retina Display, books, online resources, mentorship and challenge to develop knowledge to a sought-after skill.

Responsibilities

· Developing web applications (both front end and back end), ensuring user requirements are met

· Designing database systems for web applications, ensuring efficient data storage and consistency

· Writing clean, reusable and testable code

· Maintaining web applications, ensuring uptime and dependability

· Working with designers to ensure that web applications developed are intuitive and user friendly

· Providing technical support to users when required

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· A grade of B+ and above in KCSE (or equivalent) with good grades in math and languages

· Computer Science (or related) degree with a minimum of upper second-class honors. Candidates must have completed their degrees no more than one year ago. Candidates expecting to complete their degree work in the next few months are eligible as long as they will be available for the training

· Solid foundational skills of computing and algorithms, background in object oriented principles is an added advantage

· Basic foundational knowledge of web and Internet infrastructure, databases, networking and programming

· Appreciation of web interfaces and user experiences

· A passion for computing and software and engaging learning experiences, as well as desire to make a difference in a highly productive environment

· Desire to use technology to develop innovative solutions that solve real world problems

How to Apply





Distribution Manager

Job Category: Sales & Distribution

Closing Date: May 1st, 2018

Location: Nakuru

In order to better service our clients, we are looking for highly motivated, self-driven, team players to work as the Distribution Manager in Nakuru, and work to manage their respective Units, Unit Managers and Financial Advisors.The position will afford successful individuals a unique opportunity to participate in both a strong incentive structure and equity ownership plan.

Responsibilities

· To formulate marketing, sales and distribution channels for the company as well as manage the distribution process

· Head the sales & distribution team, alongside other Distribution Managers, with each Distribution Manager having several units to manage

· Formulate marketing, sales and distribution strategies for the company

· Formulate marketing, sales and distribution strategies for the company

· Recruit, select, motivate, supervise, train, develop and manage sales teams on company products and policies

· Coordinate and supervise sales efforts

· Participate in the development of the marketing plans, budgets, pricing, for the Cytonn products

· Plan and coordinate sales and marketing activities to build and generate new business

· With management, generate performance benchmarks and measure sales team performance against these benchmarks

· To build, maintain and strengthen good public relations with existing clients, investors, corporate companies, business community, professionals, high net worth clients and government agencies

· Participate in the development of investment products that meet client needs

· Liaise with different regulatory bodies on matters of policy and regulations and participate with the bodies in policy reviews and formulation

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· A minimum of 5 years sales experience in the financial services industry

· Understanding of product management principles

· Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills

How to Apply





Librarian

Job Category: General

Closing Date: April 24th, 2018

Location: Nairobi

Reporting to the Head of Academic Affairs, the Librarian will be in charge of overseeing the general administration of the library.

Responsibilities

· Ensure that library users follow the rules and regulations of the library;

· Facilitate user education for first time users of the library;

· Maintain an up to date database of all library resources and users;

· Ensure that resource collection records are properly maintained;

· Ensure the proper maintenance on all library resources, furniture and equipment;

· Ensure that all library information is classified, catalogued and indexed, using the library of congress on-line library classification system;

· Organize library information materials, provide assistance to library users and help them locate and use information references;

· Ensure circulation of books in the library and also accessioning, filing, spine marking and shelving of books and other informational material;

· Provide recommendations to help library users access useful materials, help them to use computers and remote databases, and the internet to locate information;

· Provide guidance and recommendation to the management on the books and resources required by lecturers and students, their costs and liaise with the procurement department on the purchase of the same;

· Work with book binders to bind books that need repairs, newspapers and any other information materials that need binding;

· Provide recommendations to the management on ways that the library can improve its service delivery and efficiency;

· Any other duties that may be allocated to you by your supervisors from time to time.

Requirements

· Must have attained a minimum KCSE grade of C+ and be a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Library Studies;

· Have experience in a distinguished tertiary college and career experience of not less than 2 years, preferably as a Librarian or assistant Librarian;

· Demonstrate a good understanding of the Ministry of Education’s and TVETA’s college guiding policy;

· Have experience in using a college library management system;

· Should have outstanding supervisory, interviewing, problem analysis and listening skills;

· Should demonstrate the ability to grow, support and develop young talents;

· Should have knowledge of current academics and curriculum areas relevant to technical institutions;

· Strong computer skills, including high level of proficiency in MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word;

· Ability to probe for, analyze and synthesize information, as well as express ideas clearly, both verbally and in writing;

· Ability to make quick yet sound decisions;

· Ability to work independently, problem-solve, and be persistent;

· Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, self-driven attitude towards work, and commitment to the mission of the institutions;

How to Apply





Zurit – Quantity Surveyor

Job Category: Procurement

Closing Date: April 30th, 2018

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

· Providing cost management services including invoice validation, cost forecasting and reporting, change management, close out administration and procurement management

· Providing procurement services for the client, where applicable, for construction and engineering services, including preparing RFP and bid analysis

· Directing or coordinating production, purchasing, warehousing, distribution, or financial forecasting services or activities to limit costs and improve accuracy and customer service

· Providing early cost advise to our clients for various projects including preparation of cost plans

· Reviewing Bills of Quantities and drawings prepared for the clients for the various projects and advising on their adequacy for effective project implementation

· Verifying the quantity and description of materials received by checking merchandise against the packing list.

· Providing clients with product specifications

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in Building Economics or Quantity Surveying from a recognized university with a minimum of second class upper division

· Registration with BORAQS and Experience in a procurement business will be an added advantage

· A minimum of B+ in KCSE, or equivalent.

· Have strong numeracy, financial management and negotiation skills.

· Providing cost management services including invoice validation, cost forecasting and reporting, change management, close out administration and procurement management

· Possess business etiquette with a strong work ethic, high level of integrity, results oriented, and ability to deliver under pressure

· Be conversant with Microsoft Office and other relevant computer based costing and design packages

· At least 3 years experience in the field

How to Apply





Zurit – Sales Executives

Job Category: Procurement

Closing Date: April 30th, 2018

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

· Achieve growth and hit sales targets by successfully managing the sales team

· Design and implement a strategic business plan that expands company’s customer base and ensure its strong presence

· Own recruiting, objectives setting, coaching and performance monitoring of sales representatives

· Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships by partnering with them and understanding their needs

· Present sales, revenue and expenses reports and realistic forecasts to the management team

· Identify emerging markets and market shifts while being fully aware of new products and competition status

· Any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time

Requirements

· Degree in business administration or a related field

· Successful previous experience as a sales representative or sales executive, consistently meeting or exceeding targets

· Committed to continuous education through workshops, seminars and conferences

· Demonstrated ability to communicate, present and influence credibly and effectively at all levels of the organization

· Proven ability to drive the sales process from plan to close

· Strong business sense and building industry expertise will be an added advantage

· Excellent mentoring, coaching and people management skills