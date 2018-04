Massive Recruitment by Cytonn Investments (Over 81 Vacancies)

CES, has the mandate to provide the education services component of our comprehensive master-planned developments such as day care centers for The Alma in Ruaka, Taraji Heights in Ruaka, and The Ridge in Ridgeways. CES also has the mandate to set up comprehensive education institutions for RiverRun Estates in Ruiru and Newtown in Athi River. As part of this mandate, CES is setting up a Technical College, under the brand name, Cytonn College of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The institution shall provide comprehensive, quality technical training up to diploma level, complimented with extracurricular activities. We are therefore looking to acquire and retain the best talent, to enable us achieve this vision. We are looking to hire Lecturers for the following disciplines: