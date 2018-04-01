Massive Internship Opportunities at EPZA, Kenya

Internships



Export Processing Zones Authority is inviting applicants for an internship programme that will run for a maximum of three (3) months . The programme will provide an opportunity to current students from Universities and Colleges to gain meaningful work experience that will complement their studies and help them gain access to the labour market.

Internship are available in the following departments:

· ICT

· Marketing and Business Development

· Water /Civil /Electrical Engineering

· Finance ,Accounting and Administration

· Human Resource Management

· Procurement

Application Requirements:

Applications are invited from current students who need to undertake the internship as part of their course.

How to Apply

If you believe you are a dynamic, creative and self-driven individual who has the requisite skills, competencies and qualities of the above, do send a copy of your CV and the college letter seeking for internship as an email attachment to epza.jobadverts@epzakenya.com with “ INTERNSHIP ” as the subject of your email.