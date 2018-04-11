MARYLINE OKUTO, A Lecturer in Kisumu, ‘Kazi ni kulala na bwana za watu, Exposed badly (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - Maryline Okuto, a lecturer at Great Lakes University in Kisumu is a shameless husband snatcher.





She doesn’t want to see marriages prosper.





She has been exposed as a husband snatcher in many social media platforms.





A lady who was at her honey moon in Turkey even revealed that this s3xually starved lecturer and home wrecker kept calling her husband when they were enjoying themselves.





Another woman has just found out that Maryline has been sleeping with her husband and has threatened to bewitch her.





‘Utaokota makaratasi’ she says.





See post and photos of the shameless husband snatcher called Maryline Okuto, a lecturer at Great Lakes University.





What are…



