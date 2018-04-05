MARAGA tells MATIANGI that there are no evil Judges in the Judiciary and asked him to go to higher courts if dissatisfied

Thursday April 5, 2018 - Chief Justice David Maraga has attacked Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, for claiming that there is an evil clique of judges whose main aim is to frustrate the Executive.

Speaking on Thursday, Maraga said Dr Matiang’i had spoken about a matter pending before the Court of Appeal, and should let the court deal with it.

On Tuesday, Matiangi who was appearing before the National Assembly Security Committee said a cabal of Judges was in…

