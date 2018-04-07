MARAGA gets advice from unlikely quarters on how he should deal with MATIANGI and Lords of Impunity once and for all

Saturday April 7, 2018

- Chief Justice David Maraga has been advised on what to do to deal with renegade Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, once and for all.





Speaking yesterday, Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, advised Maraga not jump to the defence of corrupt judges.





Instead he should examine the situation critically in order to weed out corrupt judges.





“As a good judge, you should listen to...



