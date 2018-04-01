MARAGA gets advice from unlikely quarters on how he should deal with MATIANGI and Lords of Impunity once and for all

..the accuser and the accused.”





“You cannot rush to defend the particular judicial officers who are being accused without listening to Matiangi,” Ichungwa said.





“There is a problem in the Judiciary and you must look into it.”





“Those cartels are in the Judiciary and you must either deal with them squarely or tell us whether you are their lord,” he added.





Maraga had defended the Judges against Matiangi’s wild accusations that they were in bed with the Opposition.





