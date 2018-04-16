MAPENZI TU! This couple was spotted in NAIROBI - Would you do this? (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 08:30
Monday, April 16, 2018 - These two lovers were spotted in Nairobi and they have left people talking.
While it is not uncommon to see lovers wearing matching outfits, this couple saw it fit to announce to the world when they met.
They have been in love since 2017 and going strong.
However, jealous guys are saying, “Wataachana Tu!”
See the photo below.
