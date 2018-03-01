Many Jobs and Vacancies by Frank Management Consult, Nairobi

IT Manager



Frank Management Consult is a leading HR Consultancy and recruitment firm in East Africa. We are currently seeking to fill the role of an IT Manager for one of our clients. The primary responsibility of the successful candidate is to oversee implementation, analyses and contribute to functional specifications provided by business users and produce technical specifications in line with agreed standards the primary focus will be Dynamics NAV development, with additional activities using SQL and .NET, and creating integrations to Dynamics NAV.

Roles & Responsibilities:

· Evaluating user needs and system functionality and ensuring that ICT facilities meet these needs;

· Configure, develop and deliver MS Dynamics NAV software and components in all functional areas

· Scheduling upgrades and security backups of hardware and software systems;

· Test functionality developed by the development team against business requirements

· Support and drive process change and communication in line with NAV best practice

· Coordinate and contribute to end-user training including development of system documentation and training materials

· Guarantee the smooth running of all functional specifications of customization and integrations required for NAV implementations

· Managing crisis situations, which may involve complex technical hardware or software problems;

· Mentoring and training new ICT support staff;

· Manage information technology and computer systems

· Design, develop, implement and coordinate systems, policies and procedures

· Ensure security of data, network access and backup systems

· Act in alignment with user needs and system functionality to contribute to organizational policy

· Handle annual ICT Department budget and ensure cost effectiveness

Minimum Requirements

· BS in Computer Science, MIS or related Field

· 5 years of as an IT manager with proven working experience of Microsoft Navision Project Manager, and/or Consultant

· Excellent knowledge of technical management, information analysis and of computer hardware/software systems

· Hands-on experience with computer networks, network administration and network installation









National Route to Market Manager

Our client a leading FMCG Company in East Africa is currently seeking to fill the role of a national route to market manager for their Kenya Market. The successful candidate will develop and implement a solid and optimized route to market strategy aligned with Company objectives

Location: Mombasa

Duties and Responsibilities :

· Maintain and continuously review the company’s every dealer database and to take advantage of all opportunities arising from both organic and inorganic growth of our market

· Champion national RTM (Route To Market) Strategies

· Assess & Implement RTM Performance Distributor Infrastructure

· Expansion of an RTM plan for the emerging modern retail channel.

· Sustain high level numeric distribution

· Ensure Sales and Distribution Model in line with Company Strategies

· Develop Management Reporting Tools to track RTM Strategy

· Liaise with Sales and Distribution Teams to ensure RTM Execution Standards are implemented, monitored, and improved as needed

· Build RTM Capabilities and Define an RTM Capability Roadmap across Sales Teams.

· Implement a Control System to Ensure Compliance to defined RTM Strategy

Minimum Requirements

· Bachelors’ degree and professional qualifications in sales and marketing

· 7 years of managerial experience in Sales and Distribution and in managing different RTM models FMCG Industry.

· Worked in a sales function that is national scope.

· Deep understanding of different channel operations, retail/business environment and trade practices.

· Possesses excellent communication, presentation and negotiation skills









Real Estate General Manager

Our Client, a property management company in Kenya is seeking to fill the role of a real estate general manager. The ideal candidate will manage the day to day operations in accordance with company policies and standards to maximize profitability and efficiency

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Develop the real estate company’s operational policies, procedures and standards; Includes quality of service, maintenance and customer engagement

· Develop strategic goals which will help make a significant impact on growth of the company; Implement financial and operational initiatives, Ensure operational costs are kept to a minimum

· Identify key business opportunities so as to enhance financial performance – maximize value

· Ownership of the overall consolidation and reporting of Corporate Real Estate commercials; ensuring the correct and timely reporting of Risks and Opportunities against the annual Budget, and tracking of regional savings, providing valuable decision support

· Perform the appropriate due diligence to substantiate the long-term value of investments and confirm that investments are consistent with the plan’s investment guidelines;

· Oversee all the legal negotiations and related activity necessary to close acquisitions and/or loan transactions;

· Oversee all portfolio and asset management responsibilities during the term of the investment;

· Develop appropriate ongoing investment management strategies;

· Oversee the leasing, financing, maintenance, and renovation of all aspects of the property;

· Develop valuation models in order to report accurate information to the plan with respect to the value of its investment;

· Supervise and administer the team and ensure that they adhere to the company policies and procedures.

· Pro-actively strive to have an in-depth understanding and keep abreast of the new laws and regulations of the local and international property market and being aware of the current legal issues pertaining to the property, valuation and survey law

· Advise on changes in relevant legislation

· Maintain compliance to legal, regulatory and governing laws and frameworks.

· Implement necessary checks and balance to mitigate operational risks across all departments and to ensure the best interest of the company.

· Ensure alignment of the department’s policies and objectives in line with the broad corporate policies and procedures and the group’s policies and procedures

Minimum Requirements:

· Degree in Land Economics, Finance, Survey,

· post certifications a plus preferably in Marketing, Real Estate Finance, Environmental Studies etc

· qualified and licensed valuer

· member of the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (full member)

· registered estate agent and property manager.









Risk & Compliance Manager

Our Client a well-established fully fledged & approved commercial Bank in East Africa is currently seeking to fill the role of a risk & compliance manager. The successful candidate will develop and implements strategies, policies, and procedures for minimizing loss and reducing risk from fraud and other illegal acts. S/He develops, execute continuously conduct audits and inspections to ensure a bank adheres to set internal and external law.

Roles & Responsibilities:

· Champion in Compliance Analysis responsible for smooth and effective onboarding of new clients.

· Assist with developing and implementing a risk-based compliance monitoring programme, identifying, assessing, monitoring and reporting all material compliance risks.

· Primary responsibility for maintaining and monitoring compliance with key compliance policies

· Ensure that compliance procedures, systems and controls are up-to-date and effective.

· Maintain the compliance manual, and all compliance procedure documentation.

· Training, including providing regular training to employees on compliance matters, including internal policies and procedures, the application of standards and guidelines, and relevant laws and regulatory requirements, promoting and enhancing a strong bank-wide compliance culture

· Implementation of the Risk and Compliance framework and Policies in the Bank

· Monitoring and tracking of Banks’ compliance to regulatory guidelines statutory requirements and internal processes and procedures.

· Identification and assessment of the compliance risks associated with the bank’s current and proposed future business activities, including new products, new business relationships and processes

· Regular reviewing of transactions to ensure that high risk transactions are identified and appropriately approved

Minimum Requirements:

· Bachelor’s degree in Business, Banking, Accounting/Finance, Economics

· CPA/ ACCA with recognized professional designations in audit (CIA or CISA) as an added advantage.

· 5 years’ experience in risk and compliance management in the financial services industry.

· Solid understanding of risk and control concepts.

· Comprehensive and current knowledge of legislation applicable to Microfinance institutions including the CBK









Executive Sous Chef

Our client, a well-established 4-star hotel in Uganda is seeking to fill the role of an executive sous chef for their facility. The successful candidate will oversee the entire kitchen operation including the alternative restaurants and the crew kitchen by initially monitoring all food preparation, presentation and delivery over the course of the day.

Roles & Responsibilities

· Oversee kitchen operations, which must be done in accordance with the organization’s standards

· Check on all kitchen equipment in your area that has to be fixed and report it to the Executive Chef on a daily basis.

· Ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation of kitchen and food storage areas and equipment in all such areas in accordance to the Public Health regulations.

· Ensure junior chefs adhere strictly to recipe review program of the organization

· Apply on daily basis the Culinary Check List designed by the restaurant to correct any food preparation error and to monitor processes involved in such food preparation

· Maintain menus and food quality up to company standards.

· Maintain consistency and quality in food taste in line with photos and recipes made available by the organization’s management

· Check all daily events, delegate and follow up.

· Responsible for the setup of the Food Line for the Restaurant Personnel, ensuring that there is enough variety and quantity.

· Taste all foods on a daily basis and make necessary changes. Food needs to be ready for service 15 minutes before opening time.

· Must issue requisitions for all the Catering equipment necessary for the smooth running of the operation.

· Must ensure the HACCP program is carried out correctly.

· Must have a thorough understanding of how Time and Attendance operates, be familiar with the contracts and work schedule hours/week and supporting documentation

· Carry out consistent checks to ensure unused food is stored properly in order to minimize waste and zero stock outs

· Closely monitor process of food preparation

· Provide food requisitions daily to the provision office to ensure adequate provisions are made

· Coordinate the inventory, purchasing and disbursement of all supplies with the purchasing manager.

· Ensure that proper sanitation practices are followed.

· Prepare reports summarizing food and beverage profitability, customer satisfaction

Minimum Requirements:

· Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management

· Diploma in Culinary Arts from a recognized institution

· 5 years’ experience in 4*/ 5* hotels with multiple outlets.

· Mastery of Modern Contemporary Cuisine, Modern Fusion, Modern Mediterranean, Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Live Cooking Concepts, Theme Buffets, Mexican, Italian, Contemporary Asian, or any other cuisine that might be beneficial, but not limited to the above mentioned.

· Good managerial skills and ability to train and develop staff and to supervise the food production processes from beginning to end.

· International experience would be advantageous.

· Should be an innovative and instinctive and ensure that the quality being maintained and consistent without failure.









Store Manager

Our client, a leading security providing firm in East and Central Africa is currently seeking to fill the role of a Store Manager. The ideal candidate will be In-charge of Stores operations; monitoring & maintaining health and safety, hygiene and security Standards.

Roles & Responsibilities

· Strategically manage the store in compliance with company’s policies

· Manage orders, receiving, & dispatch of goods in and out of the store

· Adhere to all warehousing, handling and shipping legislation requirements

· Manage stock control and reconcile with data storage system

· Controls inventory levels by conducting physical counts; reconciling with data storage system.

· Planning and implementing new design layouts for efficient space utilization

· Inspecting equipment, issuing work orders for repair and requisitions for replacement within the store

· Preparing budget; scheduling expenditures; analyzing variances; initiating corrective actions.

· Maintains professional and technical knowledge

· Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Minimum Requirements:

· Degree/ Diploma in Purchase and Supply

· 5 years’ experience in managing a large warehouse/ Store

· Excellent Computing Knowledge: MS – office Suit, ERP System

· Expertise in Store Management procedures and best practices

· Leadership skills and ability manage staff

· Strong decision making and problem solving skills

· Excellent communication skills









Procurement Manager

Our Client a leading Construction Company in Kenya dealing with concrete admixtures and waterproofing products is currently seeking to fill the role of a procurement manager. The successful candidate will be responsible for procuring all inventory, supplies, services and capital goods for the company including negotiating prices, delivery and credit terms. S/He will be responsible for assessing vendors, determining the most cost-effective inventory and reorder levels, and ensuring that adequate controls to achieve transparency in procurement policies.

Key Responsibilities:

· Develop and implement purchasing and contract management instructions, policies, and procedures.

· Resolve vendor or contractor grievances, and claims against suppliers.

· Review purchase order claims and contracts for conformance to company policy

· Locate vendors of materials, equipment or supplies, and interview them in order to determine product availability and terms of sales

· Create risk management strategies for supply contracts, screen and pre-qualify vendors,

· Liaise with key departments, to ensure clarity of the specifications in close consideration of the organization’s needs

· Forecasting upcoming demand and lead times / adhoc needs prepare mitigation strategies

· Contract management, including risk analysis and renegotiation of terms, and evaluating supplier performance including negotiating with external vendors

· Maintain and review records of purchases and items taken into stock

· Develop a procurement budget, and manage spend within it in guided by the organization’s procurement processes, including compliance with company authority levels and processes

Minimum Requirements:

· Bachelor’s Degree in supply chain, procurement or an equivalent field

· Minimum 5 years Procurement Management in the construction Industry

· Demonstrated ability to achieve cost savings

· Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) qualification will be a definite advantage.

· Contractual negotiations, Supply and demand planning, Budgeting, financial planning & Analysis









Legal Manager

Our Client a well-established fully fledged & approved commercial Bank in East Africa is currently seeking to fill the role of a Legal Manager

The Legal Manager will be responsible providing general legal advisory services on statutes, regulations, and case law, commercial and litigation services to the key stake holders. S/He will be the pillar that takes care of the regulatory and compliance aspect of the bank.

Roles & Responsibilities:

· Developing and leading corporate legal strategy to promote and protect the company’s matters

· Developing and leading internal audit and corporate compliance programs

· Supervision of delivery of legal services and resources to achieve corporate goals, strategies and priorities

· Maintaining proper corporate interactions with the relevant local, state and federal governmental bodies, legislatures and the community at large

· Advising the Management and other senior corporate officers on a variety of legislative issues

· To receive instructions from all SBU’s in relation to Litigation, Commercial Banking and Finance, Industrial Relations and any other related legal issues including any risk matters that impact the Bank.

· Gather research and analyze data, such as statutes, decisions, legal articles and codes, and provide professional written and oral legal advice to managers and officers in relation to legal and legal-policy issues.

· Represent the company at meetings with public and private sector organizations: administrative tribunals, arbitration tribunals, court hearings and dispute settlements.

· Review and vet and certify internal business publications, formal announcements and media releases. Make decisions regarding the release of documents by BSP.

· Draft legal instruments on behalf of company (including proposals for changes to if any, in administrative, commercial and litigation matters.).

· Oversee all conveyances of mortgaged properties and advise Para-Legal in conjunction; to review matter files and make recommendations for closure and or brief out to external Law.

· To provide assistance to branches in daily, queries relating to legal/operational issues

· Vet/review of bank guarantees, counter guarantees, POAs/Indemnity and other legal documents.

Minimum Requirements:

· LLB Degree from a recognized University

· Must hold the most current Practicing Certificate as an Advocate of the High court of Kenya.

· A minimum of 5 years’ work experience in the Banking & Finance Industry

· A successful track record in Civil & Commercial litigation will be an added advantage.

Key Competencies:

· Broad base of legal practice experience

· Excellent communication, presentation, research & analytical skills.

· Demonstrate excellent writing and communication skills

· Must have high moral integrity and character

· Highly organized and good time management skills

· Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and focus









Group General Manager

Our Client a well-established group of 4 Star & 5 Star safari lodges in Eastern Africa with about 10 properties in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda is currently seeking to fill the role of a Group GM.

Accountabilities

· Provide leadership and mentorship consistent with HHM’s Core Values in the areas of setting goals, recognizing achievement and developing other leaders

· Act as the liaison with the owners of the properties by establishing and maintaining effective relationships.

· Manage the budget for each property in the region: Monitor all financial activity to ensure revenue, expense and profit goals are met. Manage all capital budgets and project implementations.

· Collaborate with the sales &marketing, managers and the Revenue managers to create and monitor strategies to maximize revenue.

· Ensure that all safety and brand standards are maintained

· Create processes and procedures to ensure the hotels are properly supplied with all guest amenities, all food and beverage outlets are meeting guest expectations, and the hotels are properly maintained, clean and meeting safety standards.

· Support development by identifying new business opportunities in the region

· Responsible for finding and/or fill temporary hotel management coverage in the case of long term absence of a General Manager

· Assess the performance of each property’s leadership team

· Examine progress and ensure accountability against defined goals and action plans, Review each property’s financial performance through a comprehensive review of the operating statement, the forecast, labor management and expense tracking tools, etc.

· Engage in and evaluate the effectiveness of the sales and revenue management processes

· Monitor all PIP and Capital Improvement projects that are occurring on property to ensure that acceptable levels of quality are maintained and to minimize business disruption – i.e. revenue displacement as well as guest satisfaction.

· Conduct on-site hotel visits and prepare property reports and action plans for the hotel owners, leadership, general managers and corporate staff

· Develop and leverage internal and external partnerships to maximize achievement of business goals

· Analyze property data and provide potential solutions to increase guest satisfaction and improve operating efficiencies, reduce expense, and maximize revenue

· Maintain compliance with established policies, procedures, objectives, quality assurance, safety and environmental and infection control

· Develop and submit each property and overall reports to the Executive Committee, President, and CEO on a consistent basis

Minimum Requirements:

· Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Administration, Business Administration or related field preferred.

· 7 Years Management Experience for a group of properties in the hospitality Industry; experience within a Select Service and/or Extended Stay property in the bush preferred

· Experience with hotel information systems required

· Strong financial acumen – as the leader of a portfolio of multi-million-dollar business units with a strong understanding of Hotel financials (P&L), STR reports, and other critical financial and guest satisfaction measurements

Key Competencies:

· Be passionate about the operation with a hands-on attitude

· Strong leadership skills to effectively manage and motivate team to achieve high level of performance and exceed targets

· Highly organized with the ability to prioritize, plan work schedules, and meet deadlines

· Demonstrated knowledge of budget planning and financial controls

· Ability to work well under pressure and cohesively as part of a team

· Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times









Printer Operator Technical

Our Client, a leading manufacturer of corrugated box products in East Africa is currently seeking to fill the role of a printer operator for their facility in Uganda. The ideal Candidate should possess good knowledge of printing, ink combinations, sizes understanding, slotting and quality assurance.

Key Responsibilities:

· Ensure the best output with minimum wastages at printing and converting sections

· Responsible for maintenance and cleaning of the machines of the printing machines.

· Coordinating with the maintenance department to ensure smooth operations and timely actions for maintenance of the machines.

· Accountable for maintaining and improving further the quality parameters in the area of operations

· Leading a team of workers from Uganda and deliver the maximum production from the machines

· Nurturing and motivating team members in adopting and accepting safety and cleanliness as part of their routine working culture.

· Responsible for checking art works / film development and stereo plate processing

· Attending to both external & internal enquiries from the marketing department related to printing and conversion.

Minimum Qualifications :

· Diploma in printing technology or any related field

· At least 4 years’ experience as machine operator

· Knowledge of operations of Ming Wei Flexo Printing CPS 1 and Ming Wei Flexo CPS 2 Die Cut Machines

· Experience from packaging industry is an added advantage

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates to send their CVs via recruitment@frank-mgt.com CC frank.vacancies@yahoo.com

All applications should be received on/before 5 th April, 2018.