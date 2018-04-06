Man caught on camera robbing a shop but people feel it was staged - Watch and be the judge (VIDEO)

Friday, April 06, 2018

This footage shows the moment a thief made away with an unknown amount of money from a shop.





The guy posed as a customer and gave the attendant money but as the attendant opened the cash box to give him change, he stretched his hands through the window and grabbed all the cash and fled.





The ease with which this happened has left many with suspicions given that he didn’t show any weapon.





Watch the video below.



