Majority of Kenyans support MIKE SONKO‘s decision of cleaning Nairobi from matatus and the hawkers’ menace

Thursday April 12, 2018

-

Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has started an ambitious project of cleaning the city from Matatus and getting rid of the hawker menace.





Over the last 10 years, Nairobi has been held hostage by hawkers and rogue matatus but Sonko has decided to take the bull by its horns.





Hawkers and Matatu operators are twins conjoined at the hip by crime, anarchy and lawlessness and like a latrine fly they only thrive in chaos.





Sonko on…



