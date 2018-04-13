Madam Boss AKOTHEE schools Kenyans employers on humility - You’ve got to love this LADY (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 08:16
Friday, April 13, 2018 - Flamboyant Kenyan singer and businesswoman, Akothee, has won praise on social media from the way she relates with her employees.
Madam Boss, as she calls herself, shared a video getting down with her househelps.
She captioned the clip with profound piece of advice to bosses who treat their employees like crap.
She wrote:
“Without employees you are dead with all your money! Never feel soo special to your workers let them feel like part and parcel of you, they are…
