LUHYA leaders clash over a meeting with RUTO at his Karen home and pledge to support him! NASA may sweep us in 2022

Sunday April 1, 2018 - Leaders from Western Kenya clashed over Thursday’s meeting with Deputy President William Ruto over the 2022 elections.





Led by former Shinyalu MP, Anami Lisamula, and Kakamega Deputy Governor, Philip Kutima, the leaders castigated those who visited Ruto at his home, terming them as enemies of the Luhya people.





They accused the MPs of ruining the community’s dream of ascending to the Presidency by allowing the DP to lump them together when they are supposed to be forging the...



