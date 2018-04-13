Look at this guy, People claim he must be a KIKUYU, What do you think, Eh! Eh! (PHOTO)

, , 04:23

  1. Anonymous
    13 April 2018 at 04:31

    Hiyo si sura ya mkikuyu tafadhali. He looks like a luo/luhya to me. Wakikuyu si washamba hivo, lol!

   

Leave a Comment

Mwaura makes 61,500 from just 5,000 in 2 hours, here is how

On Wednesday, a man called Mwaura was among thousands of Kenyans who walked away with thousands of shillings in just two hours’ time. ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno