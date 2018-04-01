Latest Jobs and Vacancies by Duma Works, Nairobi

Operations Coordinator Logistics



Duma Works is recruiting a Operations Coordinator for MEBS Global.

About The Company

MEBS Global provides a variety of in-country support and local assistance as well as cargo transportation and logistics management services with primary focus in emerging markets and conflict, post conflict environments in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Established in 2011, the Kenya office is the hub for the East Africa region Operations. Providing Freight forwarding and Relocations Services to and from the region to a wide range of International companies and customers, our operations are growing every year.

About the role

As the Operations Coordinator, you will oversee operations follow up and customer experience management for some of our key accounts. You will ensure we continually offer great service to our clients and bring up client’s feedback to management for corrective actions.

Responsibilities

· Preparation and reviewing of quotes for the accounts

· Drive the negotiations to attain the best rates from vendors

· Running freight coordination operations in General Cargo and Household goods.

· Organizing deliveries and pickups, clearing operations along with clearing agent, making sure of fast invoicing

and customer satisfaction.

· Organizing booking with the shipping lines and airlines for all outbound shipments, based on received rates.

· Keeping the clients constantly updated on the status of their shipments

· Organizing regular meetings with the clients to get feedback and understand ways to improve the service.

· Consolidate information gathered and make recommendations to management on improvement of the operations.

· Responsible for managing front of the house operations – taking client phone calls and walk-ins, and fielding

communications with vendors, prospective vendors, KRA/Customs…

· Occasionally extend your support to other functions aimed at achieving the goals of the organization.

Qualifications

· 3-5 years of experience ideally from a shipping, logistics background

· You have experience in Relocation and Household goods operations

· You have a track record of successfully managed client’s experiences

· You know how to communicate to stakeholders from diverse geographic and socio-economic backgrounds

· You have a vibrant personality and are a natural relationship builder

· You have outstanding organizational and coordination abilities

· You have 2-3 years driving experience with valid BCE driving licence.

· Ability to plan, organize, prioritize and perform multiple tasks in an orderly, efficient manner

· You have excellent email writing skills, clear and concise while still maintain a courteous expression

· Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook, Power Point)

Competences

· You are highly adaptable and will easily blend with our tight team.

· You are confident to express your thoughts and give recommendations to management

· You take a proactive approach in addressing new situations and challenges

· Are open and comfortable working in an open and transparent culture, to receive feedback, positive or negative

· Are excited to work in a dynamic organization that blends start up and traditional approaches to management.

· You are open to flexible working hours and at the same time willing to stretch into longer working hours as per

job requirements.

Other information

· This opportunity is based in Nairobi, Kenya. We will arrange a 3-month probation period with learning and performance objectives.

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3322”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3322 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 13 April 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we will not be able to move forward with you application.

Sales & Marketing Manager

Duma Works is recruiting a Sales and Marketing Manager for KENIC. KENIC is the entity charged with the management and the administration of the dot ke Country Code Top-Level Domain (.ke ccTLD) name.

Overall Responsibilities

Sales and Marketing Manager’s work is to improve the organization’s market position and achieve financial growth.He/She will define the long-term organizational strategic goals, managing staff, builds\key customer relationships, identify business opportunities,negotiates and closes business deals. In addition, maintain extensive knowledge of current market conditions.

Responsibilities

· Identifies trendsetter ideas by researching industry and related events, publications, and announcements; tracking individual registrars and their accomplishments.

· Locates or proposes potential business deals by contacting potential partners through discovering and exploring opportunities.

· Screens potential business deals by analyzing market strategies, deal requirements, potential,and financials;

· Develops negotiating strategies and positions by studying integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners’ needs and goals.

· Meets marketing and sales financial objectives by forecasting requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analyzing variances; initiating corrective actions.

· Closes new business deals by coordinating requirements by; developing and negotiating agreements and integrating agreement requirements with business operations.

· Protects organization’s value by keeping information confidential.

· Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks and participating in professional organizations.

· Work with technical staff and other internal colleagues to meet customer needs.

· Attend industry functions, such as association events and conferences, and provide feedback and information on market and creative trends.

· Identify opportunities for campaigns, services, and distribution channels that will lead to an increase in sales.

· Using knowledge of the market and competitors, identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions and differentiators.

· Submit weekly progress reports and ensure data is accurate.

· Ensure that data is accurately entered and managed within the company’s CRM or other sales management system.

· Forecast sales targets and ensure they are met by the team.

· Track and record activity on accounts and help to close deals to meet these targets.

· Work with marketing staff to ensure that prerequisites (like prequalification or getting on a vendor list) are fulfilled within a timely manner.

· Ensure all team members represent the company in the best light.

· Present business development training to marketing staff

· Research and develop a thorough understanding of the company’s people and capabilities.

· Understand the company’s strategic goal and purpose so that will continual to enhance the

· company’s performance

· Preparing, proposals, PowerPoint presentations and sales displays

· Fundraising for KeNIC’s activities

Qualifications

· Bachelors degree in marketing from a reputable institution

· Minimum 5 years

· Member in good standing of CIM or MSK

· Strong communication skills and IT fluency

· Creative talents and the ability to solve tough problems

· In-depth knowledge of ICT industry and its current events

· The ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines

· Digital Marketing Experience

· Networking and public speaking

· People management

· Marketing Concepts

· Financial Planning and Strategy

How to Apply

To apply online click here or send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3320”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3320 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 20 April 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we will not be able to move forward with you application.





Credit Risk Analyst

Duma Works is recruiting a Credit Risk Analyst for one of our clients; a fast growing credit financing company in Nairobi.

Description :

We are looking for a Credit Risk Analyst to join our team and help support our scaling up. Our team is doing cutting edge work in the field of Data Science and Machine Learning using unique data to give people in emerging markets access to credit – something that they’ve never had before.

This role will have extensive experience in developing credit and risk models in banking, finance, insurance, or similar. Our Credit Risk Analyst will work directly with Credit, Technology, Collections, Fraud and Operations Teams to develop and iterate models that promote our vision of providing affordable access to credit to Kenyans.

Responsibilities

· Supporting the Head of Credit Risk in monitoring the company’s loan book portfolio in accordance with the credit policy.

· Appraising credit applications for new clients being on-boarded, as well as existing clients in compliance with credit policy guidelines.

· Development and production of monthly / weekly / daily MI reports to support the business across all aspects of performance and growth. Reviews of these reports to spot and identify unusual performance and/or trends.

· Conducting forensic analytics to understand and resolve analytical problems and understand the most detailed levels of the business performance Identify and propose improvements within the credit teams areas of focus: scorecards, performance, credit policy, collections

Requirements

· Local knowledge of credit landscape and challenges faced

· Excellent command of MS Excel

· Must be Proficient in Data analytics tools: SQL (preferably) / SAS / Python / R Business/ Statistics/ Computer Science/Degree or their equivalent

· Outstanding Analytical skills

· Highly entrepreneurial, comfortable with start-ups, ambiguity and taking initiative

· Excellent collaborator and team player

· 1-2 years’ experience in financial services, ideally with some experience in credit risk

Preferred Skills

· Credit Risk: Measuring credit risk and then developing financial model templates aimed at determining, measuring and monitoring the credit risk.

· Analysis and Numeracy: Proficient at performing analysis on sets of accounts and financial reports. Being able to read and interpret balance sheets, income statements and cash flow statements.

· Analytical Skills: Recognizes areas of weaknesses requiring improvements and makes recommendations to the management for consideration, approval and implementation.

· Operational Skills Understanding workflow, key controls and key risks linked to various business processes

· Prioritization and Decision-making: A successful track record in setting priorities as well as strong problem-solving skills, which support and enable sound decision-making.

How to Apply

Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “3230”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 3230 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 20th April 2018

N.B.

* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.