LARRY MADOWO’s former colleagues at NTV hold a farewell party for him as he joins BBC - PHOTOs

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 - Larry Madowo announced his departure from NTV officially last week.





His colleagues at Nation Media Group (NMG) held a mini farewell party for him and it was a bitter-sweet moment from the photos he shared on social media.





Taking to twitter, Madowo wrote:





“I pray that God would fill your heart with dreams And that faith gives you the courage To dare to do great things.' Bittersweet saying goodbye to the most amazing team on Kenyan television. I will miss them terribly,”





Madowo has already secured a soft landing with BBC where he will be their Africa Business Editor.





