LARRY MADOWO lands plum job days after quitting struggling Nation Media Group’s NTV.

, , , , , , 15:50

Sunday, April 01, 2018 - Celebrated Kenyan journalist, Larry Madowo, has landed a plum job with an international media house, days after quitting the struggling NTV.

Madowo, confirmed last week, what many saw coming, that he was leaving the Aga Khan owned media house.

He wrote on twitter:

“I leave @ntvkenya as I came: humbled &…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Here is the  easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA WIN up to 10 million shillings from just only 100 bob.  Win big on thousands of yo...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno