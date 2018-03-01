LARRY MADOWO lands plum job days after quitting struggling Nation Media Group’s NTV.

…grateful.”

“The job was one of the great honours of my life.”

“Thanks to everyone who watched, and to Nation for the privilege of the opportunity.”


“I’m proud of my amazing colleagues & everything we accomplished.”

“Farewell, my friends.”

“Stay woke,” 

Well, according to reliable sources, Madowo is set to join British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as their Africa Business Editor.

