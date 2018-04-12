LADY excited after seeing the MAN who impregnated her and dumped her looking totally wasted, ‘I will always celebrate his downfall’

, , , 08:28


Thursday, April 12, 2018 - This lady is excited after seeing her baby daddy looking totally wasted.

The guy is in his early 30s but he looks as if he is in his 50s.

Life seems to be so hard on him.

This lady claims that she will forever celebrate his downfall for what he did to her.

This is…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

Europa League matches today and predictions - Don’t miss this opportunity to make good money here.

Moving on from what has been a high octane Champions League action, four Europa League matches are lined up today. Arsenal are in Russ...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno