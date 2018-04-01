Kwenda huko taka taka! Brave Kenyan man blocks Kapsaret MP OSCAR SUDI’s car from overlapping (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 17, 2018-A brave Kenyan man was spotted blocking Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi’s car from overlapping in traffic.

The man identified as David Lemayian, stood in front of Oscar Sudi’s Black Benz and ordered him to follow traffic rules.

If Kenya had many brave men like this, we would be a great country where the law is obeyed by all.


Watch video as the man blocks the Legislator from overlapping.

