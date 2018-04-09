KTN’s YVONNE OKWARA opens up on her humble beginnings - She used to earn Sh150 a day.

Monday, 09 April 2018 - KTN’s senior news anchor, Yvonne Okwara, is among the highest paid media personalities in Kenya.





However, before landing the plum job she started somewhere and her first job has shocked many.





Taking to twitter on Monday, she opened up on her humble beginning under the hashtag #twentorship in a bid to mentor those starting out.





“Goodmorning over-35 YO professionals (whichever field). Let’s do some mentorship here - or #twentorship (I know terrible) for the 20YO here. What was your first job like? What did you do? How much were you paid? What was your daily routine like?” wrote one @Alkags





This prompted Yvonne, who turned 35 recently to reveal that she started out as a waitress in…



